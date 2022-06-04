Daily deals June 2: discounted iPhone 12, 11% off Xbox Series X with 'Elden Ring,' Apple TV 4K for $150, more – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Thursday’s best deals include an iPad scratch and dent sale, 29% off Bose QuietComfort, Radeon RX 6600 graphics card for $300, and much more.

AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on hardware and other products, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other items. The best offers are compiled into our regular list for our readers to use and save money.

In some cases, out-of-stock items can still be ordered at the discounted price for later delivery, so be sure to check in such cases. As Amazon discounts usually last only a short period of time, it’s best to take advantage of the offer earlier rather than later.

Check out every available refurbished iPad in the Woot! scratch and dent sale.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

Alongside the iPad mini and iPad Air, Saturday's best deals include a $95 Eufy video doorbell, an $897 Samsung 70-inch 4K TV, $80 for ADATA's 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, and much more.

June AirPods deals are in full swing, with discounts of up to $125 off and prices dipping to under $100.

Apple's hard-to-find 14-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M1 Max chip is back in stock when configured with 64GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. And you won't have to wait 10 weeks for delivery, as a limited amount of units are $200 off and shipping now. AppleCare is also $60 off.

The number of HomeKit-enabled locks continues to grow. To find out which is best, we put several of them to test to come up with our recommendations for your smart home.

Apple recently started selling officially refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 7. Here is how they differ from retail versions and whether they are worth the savings.

Spotify and Apple Music are the heavyweights of the music streaming industry, but which is better isn't clear-cut.

Amazon has updated its Fire 7 tablet for 2022 to make it faster and boost battery life, but it's unlikely to draw many potential buyers away from Apple's standard 10.2-inch iPad or the iPad mini, except for the highly cost-conscious.

Sony used May to unveil its Xperia 1 IV, a content creation-focused smartphone with some new camera tricks. Here's how its features compare against Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple's AR & VR headset not expected at WWDC, launch in 2023 instead

Homebrew project adds continuous glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch

Man murdered after girlfriend used AirTag to investigate cheating

Crypto 101: The difference between hot and cold wallets

Daily deals June 4: $399 Gen 4 iPad Air, half-price Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $83 Ruko Robot, more

MacBook Air may not launch with large array of colors

Games are easier than apps to get to the top of the App Store rankings

What to do if your Mac is stolen

Alongside the iPad mini and iPad Air, Saturday's best deals include a $95 Eufy video doorbell, an $897 Samsung 70-inch 4K TV, $80 for ADATA's 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, and much more.

June AirPods deals are in full swing, with discounts of up to $125 off and prices dipping to under $100.

Apple's hard-to-find 14-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M1 Max chip is back in stock when configured with 64GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. And you won't have to wait 10 weeks for delivery, as a limited amount of units are $200 off and shipping now. AppleCare is also $60 off.

The number of HomeKit-enabled locks continues to grow. To find out which is best, we put several of them to test to come up with our recommendations for your smart home.

The Razer Blade 14 has been updated for 2022 to make it more powerful, but it has to fight with the 14-inch MacBook Pro as a creator's choice notebook. Here's how the two laptops compare in our hands-on showdown.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 adds cloud and smart TV features to what could be taken for an Apple-like display, but is it a good alternative to Apple's consumer-aimed screen, the Studio Display?

You can use the Camera and Photo apps on your iPhone to easily identify any flower or plant without any third-party app thanks to iOS 15. Here's how to do it.

The rate at which new MagSafe accessories are coming to market has continued to increase. Here are some of our current new favorites that work with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

GoCube, the maker of Bluetooth-enabled puzzle cubes, has released its newest product — GoDice. We took a look at these fun new dice to see if they'd be a worthy addition to game night.

The StarTech Thunderbolt 4 Dock adds ten ports to your Mac via a single cable with three downstream Thunderbolt ports at a high price.

The Iodyne Pro Data offers storage for creative professionals working in teams, combining multiple Thunderbolt connections with high capacity NVMe SSD storage, in an appliance accessible by multiple users.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source