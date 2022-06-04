Novogratz Goes Silent on Twitter After Terra (UST) and Luna Plunge – Bloomberg

“Bloomberg Opinion” columnists offer their opinions on issues in the news.
The billionaire crypto investor and CEO of Galaxy Digital hasn’t tweeted following the implosion of Luna and Terra last week.
A few months ago, Michael Novogratz — self-described “Forrest Gump of Bitcoin” — was taking a selfie outside a tattoo parlor in Brooklyn — and, as usual, tweeting all about it.
Novogratz was eager to show off his new ink: A wolf howling at the moon, along with the word “Luna” — a nod to the then hot, now not cryptocurrency that’s collapsed spectacularly over the past week.
