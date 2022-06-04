£100 off Samsung phones in SALE… – The US Sun

Ads

SAMSUNG is a top competitor in the mobile phone world, often impressing with their top of the range tech.

While these phones can come with a high price tag, Samsung has knocked up to £100 off for the Jubilee weekend.

There are a range of phones currently in the Samsung price drop from the Flip 3 to the S21.

Flagship model the Galaxy S21 has only been out since January 2021 but Samsung has discounted an extra £100 off in the sales.

At launch, this phone cost £799 but it now sits at a relatively cheap £599 – less than its Apple equivalent the iPhone 12.

If you want to save even more money, 2020's model – the S20 – is down to just £399 in this sale with £100 off too.

But Samsung's discounts don't stop at the Galaxy S range – their Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 also have £100 off their retail price.

The Galaxy Z Flip and Fold are Samsung's range of folding touchscreen phones which launched a few years ago.

If you're looking to save some extra money on other Samsung products you can grab 10% off TVs and soundbars with our Sun Vouchers.

We work with retailers and brands that cover everything from high-street fashion to fire-optic broadband – basically, we're all about bringing our readers the best discounts, deals and coupon codes that are available.

There are plenty of great offers we've found in our best Samsung Galaxy deals roundup.

Looking for a plan without the handset? Here are the best SIM-only deals we've found this month.

We've also picked out our favourite cheap TV deals available online.

Urgent warning to Microsoft Office users over "homograph attacks"

Can you unsend an iMessage? Viral iPhone trick could potentially save you

Shock vid appears to show UFO with reports of 'red spinning disk on fire'

Intelligent aliens 'hiding on spheres' circling white dwarf stars, expert claims

© 2020 THE SUN, US, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY | YOUR AD CHOICES | SITEMAP

source