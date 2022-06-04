5 Best Cryptos To Buy Right Now Including Solana (SOL), Cronos (CRO) & P – The Jerusalem Post

Ads

After one of the most successful years in cryptocurrency to date, there has been an abundance of new traders entering the space in hopes of becoming the next crypto millionaire. However, with over 14,000 different tokens to choose from it can be hard to figure out which crypto is going to make you a millionaire and which one is going to crash and burn.

There are many communities online on sites such as Reddit, Youtube and Twitter constantly discussing which crypto will be the next to moon. We believe that the 5 tokens mentioned in this article have all the credentials to have an explosive 2022 and thereafter.

Let’s take a look at the 5 best cryptos to buy right now!

Solana

Solana (SOL) continues to dominate the smart contract platform battle. Its high speed and low-cost efficiency make it one of the favourite networks to use for transactions and NFTs. Solana (SOL) could make a run towards the top 3 this year and even knock Ethereum (ETH) off of its perch.

If Solana (SOL) were to overtake Ethereum (ETH) it would be currently worth $1285 per SOL.

Cronos

Cronos (CRO) is the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange behind Binance. The rebranded crypto.com is one of the most seen crypto brands with deals in F1, NBA and Soccer. Cronos (CRO) will be the official sponsor of the upcoming Fifa World Cup, an event watched by over a billion people.

With the world’s eyes on Cronos (CRO), there’s a very good chance that it could eventually overtake Binance to become the most used crypto exchange.

Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) is a decentralised public ledger and governance structure designed from the bottom up to accommodate new and current applications. Developers utilise Hedera Hashgraph‘s network services to embed computational trust directly into their applications.

Hedera is unique in that it achieves the same purpose as the most widely used public blockchains (such as Bitcoin or Ethereum) but in a more efficient manner. With big partnerships with the likes of LG, IBM and Boeing, many believe Hedera (HBAR) is on course to smash into the top 20 sooner rather than later.

Pac-Man Frog

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) has just launched its presale and has already seen 20% gains for its earliest investors. The community-driven DeFi protocol aims to provide infrastructure for crypto entrepreneurs as well as educate anyone and everyone interested in cryptocurrency on a range of different topics including:

The Blockchain

The Metaverse

NFTs

As the token has not yet been released on any decentralised exchanges (DEX), there is a chance to potentially become a crypto millionaire. Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is predicted to see up to 10,000% increases over the coming years.

Parody Coin

Another brand new cryptocurrency that has just launched via a presale, Parody Coin (PARO) aims to replicate the success of the meme coin giants Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Parody Coin (PARO) will make the NFT markets more accessible for everyone by creating ParodyNFTs. These will be replicas of the popular NFTs of today but will cost fractions of the price.

The Parody Coin (PARO) network will also include Parody Swap and Parody Bridge. These mechanics will allow users to transfer between PARO tokens and other cryptocurrencies on several different blockchains.

These are the 5 cryptocurrencies that we believe have the best chance to make you a millionaire over the coming years. Whether your initial investment is in the hundreds or thousands there is a good chance any of these cryptos will improve that balance. You should thoroughly research any of the cryptos mentioned here before investing.

Find Out More About Pacman Frog

Find Out More About Caprice Finance

source