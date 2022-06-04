Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in June 2022 – Business 2 Community

Ads

The cryptocurrency market continues to grow rapidly in 2022, now boasting a valuation of over $1.3 trillion. As the market expands, more and more exciting projects can launch and benefit from investors’ interest – leading to impressive price gains over both the short and long term.

With that in mind, this guide discusses the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022, highlighting the projects with the highest price potential, before showing you how to invest in the best new cryptocurrency today – all from your laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Finding the next crypto to explode can be challenging, especially now that there are thousands of projects to choose from. To help streamline the decision-making process, we’ve conducted the research and narrowed down the selection to our top-ten most promising cryptocurrency projects – all of which are listed below:





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

If you’re looking to make money with cryptocurrency, investing in one (or more) of the projects listed above could be a wise move. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at each of these next big crypto projects, ensuring you can make an informed investment decision:

A close second in our list of the next cryptocurrency to boom is Lucky Block. Lucky Block has become one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies this year, following the project’s launch back in January. Put simply, Lucky Block is a ‘crypto gaming’ platform constructed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which looks to allow people from around the world to earn prizes safely and transparently.

Due to this unique approach, investors clamoured to buy Lucky Block (LBLOCK) once the token launched on PancakeSwap earlier in the year. This hype caused the price to rise by over 3,000% from the pre-sale price, pushing LBLOCK to a market cap of over $750 million. The most incredible thing was that Lucky Block’s prize draws had not even started yet – highlighting the buzz around this project. The first jackpot is scheduled to be awarded at the end of May, with over $1 million worth of Lucky Block up for grabs.



After a few minor developmental delays regarding the Lucky Block app, prize draws are set to commence in the next few weeks. Users can enter these draws for $5 (paid in LBLOCK), although those who hold LBLOCK and connect their crypto wallets to the platform will receive a free ticket every day. Jackpots correlate to the number of people who play – so the more tickets purchased, the higher the potential prizes. The

Another reason that LBLOCK could be the next big cryptocurrency to invest in is that investors who hold LBLOCK in their wallets will receive a passive income stream once prize draws go live. All they need to do is connect their wallets to the Lucky Block app to earn regular rewards in LBLOCK. Notably, the yields on offer are estimated at over 19% per year, based on a $1,000 investment.



Given that Lucky Block boasts over 45,000 members in its Telegram group and has partnered with high-profile names like Dillian Whyte and Jamie Jewitt, there’s potential that LBLOCK could experience the next crypto bull run in the weeks ahead. It’s currently a severely undervalued currency with a market cap of around $150 million. Given it touched on $1 billion market cap at its peak, it represents a strong buy.





Leading the pack when it comes to the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022 is DeFi Coin. DeFi Coin is a BEP-20 token native to the DeFi Swap decentralized exchange. As such, DEFC can be used for various financial services, such as yield farming, crypto staking, token swapping, and more.

Naturally, this means that DeFi Coin’s value is tied to the expansion of DeFi Swap. Fortunately, DeFi Swap has been touted as one of the best DeFi exchanges to launch this year, which has led to impressive returns for DEFC holders. When the exchange went live in early May, the price of DeFi Coin surged by triple-digits in just a few hours.



However, aside from being a way to gain exposure to DeFi Swap’s growth, DeFi Coin also has numerous other use cases. Most notably, the coin’s development team have implemented a ‘static rewards’ system, which charges a 10% tax whenever someone buys or sells DeFi Coin. Of the proceeds from this taxation, 50% is redistributed back to token holders as a reward, whilst the remaining 50% is placed into the exchange’s liquidity pools. Does this make it one of the best DEX coins out there?

Not only does this create a passive income stream, but it also reduces the overall volatility of DEFC since investors are incentivized to hold their tokens long term. DeFi Coin also has a built-in ‘manual burn’ mechanism, which reduces the total supply over time – helping drive the price higher.

These features have combined to push DeFi Coin into the limelight during the past few weeks, with over 6,500 people now part of the project’s Telegram group. Due to this community backing and the coin’s use cases, there’s every chance DeFi Coin could be the next crypto to blow up this year.





Another project which could be the next crypto bull run is Cardano. As defined by Forbes, Cardano is a blockchain platform that looks to become the ‘Internet of Blockchains’. This project was founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum, who looks to make Cardano more scalable, interoperable, and sustainable than the current leading networks.

Cardano differs from the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum by using a ‘Proof-of-Stake’ (PoS) consensus mechanism, which drastically reduces energy expenditure when creating new blocks. This combines well with Cardano’s smart contract functionality, meaning that the network offers a viable alternative for dApp developers. Although ADA, the network’s native token, hasn’t had the best of times lately, this project still has excellent potential for the months ahead.





Ripple could be the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022, following some positive news regarding the network’s ongoing litigation with the SEC. As you may already know, Ripple is the name of the company behind ‘RippleNet’, a decentralized payments system that allows speedy and low-cost transactions between different currencies.

The process is facilitated through the use of XRP, which acts as a ‘bridge’ between the two currencies. Due to this approach, RippleNet has been seen as a natural upgrade to the outdated SWIFT network, which can take between 3-5 business days to process payments in some scenarios. Combine this with the positivity surrounding Ripple’s lawsuit, and it’s clear that now could be the ideal time to buy XRP before the coin explodes once more.





If you’re looking for the next big cryptocurrency with ‘meme coin’ potential, look no further than ApeCoin. ApeCoin is an ERC-20 token closely linked to the most expensive NFTs – the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, considered one of the best NFTs to buy. BAYC NFTs have garnered incredible attention from A-list celebrities, leading to much hype when ApeCoin was released earlier this year.

Although BAYC’s creators didn’t develop ApeCoin, it has become the native token of the ‘Otherside’, the metaverse platform launched by Yuga Labs. Aside from being used within this upcoming virtual world, ApeCoin has also been implemented into other mobile games, providing much-needed use cases. Although the utility is still lacking for APE, the coin is able to benefit from colossal community backing, meaning it could be the next crypto to blow up this year.





Cosmos could become the next big crypto to make waves in the market due to its unique take on interoperability. If you invest in any of the best altcoins, you’ll know that blockchains tend to operate individually rather than in tandem with other chains. Due to this ‘competitive’ mindset, dApp developers have had to decide which chain they wish to construct their projects on, significantly decreasing the potential user base.

However, the Cosmos protocol allows developers to create their own ‘Zones’, which are separate blockchains that link to the central Cosmos hub. Developers retain full autonomy over their own blockchains whilst still being able to connect and share information with other Zones. This ensures that dApps can be integrated across multiple Zones, which boosts interoperability and takes these networks to the next level.





Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency globally, as noted by CoinMarketCap, and has become the go-to network for dApp developers to construct their platforms. This is due to Ethereum’s smart contract functionality, which removes the need for a centralized intermediary in countless situations. However, Ethereum has been plagued by high GAS fees recently, which has forced dApp developers to look elsewhere.

This could all be set to change with the upcoming move to ‘Ethereum 2.0’, which is rumoured to occur in the next few months. Ethereum 2.0 will see the network move to a Proof-of-Stake mechanism and utilize sharding, significantly increasing scalability and reducing network fees. If this upgrade has the desired effect, it will likely attract developers back to the network, meaning now could be a great time to buy Ethereum before the next bull run.





If you’re looking for the best cryptocurrency to invest in for decentralized content creation, look no further than TRON. TRON is an open-source blockchain network that functions similarly to Ethereum because it has smart contract functionality and can host dApps. However, TRON aims to allow content creators to cut out the middleman, such as YouTube or TikTok, and connect directly with consumers.

As a Proof-of-Stake blockchain, investors can purchase TRX, TRON’s native token, and stake it to generate a passive income stream. TRX is also great from a speculative standpoint, as the network is now compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing a high degree of interoperability between the chains. Finally, TRON has even partnered with Samsung on blockchain-based projects, highlighting its credibility within the space.





Dogecoin remains one of the best meme coins on the market, even after its massive fall from grace over the past year. Most people will know of DOGE thanks to the quadruple-digit returns that the coin produced in mid-2021, following mentions from high-profile names such as Elon Musk. However, DOGE has suffered recently due to a lack of ‘real-world’ utility.

Dogecoin did experience a price rise in April 2022, following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, as investors believed the coin could be integrated into the social media platform somehow. This is all just speculation at this point, although it would provide some much-needed utility for DOGE. Having said that, more than 3,000 merchants now accept the coin as a payment method – meaning it certainly has price potential if it continues to grow.





Rounding off our discussion of the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022 is Polygon. Polygon is what’s known as a ‘layer-2 scaling solution’ for Ethereum, meaning that it acts as a partner blockchain to help reduce Ethereum’s congestion. This is seen as an essential service, considering the excessive GAS fees that the Ethereum network currently charges.

Essentially, Polygon helps process Ethereum-based transactions, improving speeds and reducing fees. Thus, Polygon has become incredibly popular over the last year due to the growth of the NFT market and metaverse platforms. Although the imminent upgrade to ‘Ethereum 2.0’ may hurt Polygon’s use case, Polygon’s relatively small size could provide a platform for outsized gains over the short term.





If you’re looking to find the next best cryptocurrency to invest in, it’s essential to know where to look. Although more people than ever are opting to buy cryptocurrency on a daily basis, it can still be challenging to seek out coins that have high potential due to the sheer volume of new projects.

Not to worry – we’ve done the research and found three of the best ways that you can find cryptocurrencies set to explode, all of which are discussed below:

One of the best ways to find the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022 is to review social media sites. The top sites tend to be Twitter and Reddit, as these two are ideal for real-time updates on crypto projects.

Most projects will have a dedicated subreddit for in-depth discussion – for example, DeFi Coins has a subreddit containing 5,000 members. These forums can be a great resource to find information presented in a clear and unbiased manner, helping you separate the high-potential projects from the rest.

Initial coin offerings (ICOs) are a way in which the developers of a crypto project can raise funds to further the project’s development. These ICOs allow investors to purchase tokens issued by the development team (often at a low price), allowing them to benefit when the project takes off.



Many of the best penny cryptocurrencies started through an ICO and have provided exponential returns in the period following the project’s launch. However, it’s also important to note that ICOs are essentially unregulated, meaning that there are many ‘scam’ projects. Due to this, it’s crucial to complete in-depth research before pledging your funds to an ICO.

Finally, you can find the next crypto to explode in 2022 by keeping up to date on the latest crypto news. The crypto market is still relatively new compared to the traditional financial market, meaning that certain news events can have an outsized impact on a coin’s price movements.

Furthermore, news items can also push certain coins into the limelight, allowing investors to get involved before the price skyrockets. Notable examples include Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which were discussed in major media outlets before picking up steam and producing dramatic returns.

Now that you have an idea of the next best cryptocurrency, let’s focus on the investment process. As you can see from our reviews earlier in the article, DeFi Coin remains our number one pick within the crypto market at present.

With that in mind, the five steps below will show you how to buy DeFi Coin in minutes – all from the comfort of your own home.

The first step is to set up a crypto wallet compatible with the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which is the network that DeFi Coin and DeFi Swap run on. Many of the best crypto wallets offer this functionality, although we recommend either MetaMask or Trust Wallet.



Next, you’ll need to buy Binance Coin (BNB) so that you can exchange your tokens into DEFC. Binance Coin can be purchased from most brokers or crypto exchanges, after which you can transfer your holdings to your crypto wallet.

Head over to DeFi Swap’s homepage and click ‘Connect to a Wallet’. Follow the on-screen instructions to link your wallet to the exchange.



Next, make sure you are on the ‘Swap’ section of the exchange and set up the BNB to DEFC exchange. You can also alter your trade settings, such as slippage tolerance and transaction deadline if you wish. Once you’re ready, input the amount of BNB you’d like to exchange for DEFC and confirm the transaction.



Since DEFC is a BEP-20 token, you may have to add the tokens to your crypto wallet manually. Go to your wallet’s settings menu and click ‘Add Custom Token’. Then paste the following into the ‘Contract Address’ field:

Once you have added the custom token, your new DEFC holdings should appear in your wallet’s interface.

Although DeFi Coin is our pick for the next crypto to explode, you may also wish to invest in some additional projects to create a diversified portfolio. If this is the case, it’s vital to partner with one of the best crypto exchanges so that you can trade safely and cost-effectively.

Our recommendation for which exchange to partner with is the online broker eToro. eToro needs no introduction, as the platform has become the go-to for traders worldwide and now boasts over 24 million registered users. Not only that, but eToro is also heavily regulated within the trading scene by entities such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FinCEN, and FINRA.



One of eToro’s most appealing aspects is the platform’s transparent fee structure. eToro charges a flat 1% fee on all crypto trades (plus the spread), with over 60 cryptocurrencies available to invest in. The minimum trade size is only $10, thanks to eToro’s fractional investing mechanism, with users also able to fund their accounts from only $10.

In terms of deposits, eToro accepts credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets – with full support for PayPal. There are no deposit fees to contend with and no monthly subscription fees. On top of this, eToro’s sign-up process is fully digital and can be completed in minutes – with no need to send away any paperwork.



Crypto investors will also be glad to know that eToro also provides a free crypto wallet app available on iOS and Android devices. This app supports hundreds of crypto-assets and boasts industry-leading security to protect your holdings. You can even swap one crypto for another from within the app’s interface – making it easy to speculate on short-term price movements.





In conclusion, this guide has taken a comprehensive look at the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022, highlighting the projects with the highest price potential over the longer term.

Leading the way in this regard is DeFi Coin, which has burst onto the scene following the launch of the long-awaited DeFi Swap exchange. The combination of DeFi Coin’s innovative ‘static rewards’ system and its vast price potential ensure that DEFC is undoubtedly one of the most promising cryptos this year.







Our number one pick for the next cryptocurrency to boom is DeFi Coin (DEFC). DeFi Coin offers an appealing way to gain exposure to the fast-growing DeFi space while generating a regular income stream through the token’s ‘static rewards’ mechanism.

There are numerous ways to find promising cryptocurrencies, such as regularly reviewing our crypto news page. Alternatively, you can also keep tabs on social media sites like Reddit and Twitter and check investment websites to see which coins are trending.

You can invest in 65 top cryptocurrencies using eToro, our recommended broker. Notably, eToro only charges a 1% flat fee per trade (plus the spread) and allows positions from as little as $10.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Connor Brooke.

Connor is a Scottish financial expert, specialising in wealth management and equity investing. Based in Glasgow, Connor writes full-time for a wide selection of financial websites, whilst also providing startup consulting to small businesses. Holding a Bachelor’s degree in Finance, and a Master’s degree in Investment Fund Management, Connor has… View full profile ›

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk.

