Android users can't buy Kindle ebooks now, says Amazon – HT Tech

Sad news for Kindle fans! Amazon has stopped all Android users from buying Kindle eBooks from the official Kindle app. The change has already been rolled out! As, of June 1, 2022, Android users will not be able to buy Kindle eBooks. This applicable not just to the Amazon Kindle app but also on Music and some other apps. So, if you try to buy a new Kindle eBook from Kindle app, then it will redirect you simply to a new page while reasoning out why the purchase option is not available.

This major move comes into effect with Google’s new policy requiring app developers to adopt the Google Play Store billing system. Even the last month, Amazon also removed the ability to purchase digital goods from the e-commerce website Amazon shopping and Prime Video apps. Even Amazon confirmed in an email to customers while informing that these changes were being brought in to comply with updated Google Play Store policies, a report by Express confirmed.

“Readers will no longer be able to buy or rent Kindle books or subscribe to Kindle Unlimited through the Amazon app for Android: this change keeps the app in compliance with Google’s updated Play Store policies,” the Amazon message reads. But you still have a chance to continue enjoying your online reading with Kindle eBooks! Here’s how you can buy Kindle eBooks.

Despite the fact that all the Android users are barred from buying Kindle eBooks, you still have the option to add the eBooks to your library. Kindle book fans can buy e-books through the browser on your computer or laptop through amazon.com. And then go to the “Kindle E-Readers and eBooks” option to browse millions of available Kindle Ebooks.

The good part is that Indian users are still being able to purchase Kindle e-books from the Android app as Google has extended the deadline to October 2022 for the implementation of the Play Store billing system in India.

