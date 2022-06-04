February 2022 – Roving with Perseverance: Findings from One Year on Mars – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Ads

Using its WATSON camera, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie over a rock nicknamed “Rochette,” on Sept.10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. Two holes can be seen where the rover used its robotic arm to drill rock core samples.

Feb. 17

Time: 7 p.m. PST (10 p.m. EST; 0300 UTC)

After a year on the planet, what can Perseverance teach us about Mars’ watery past and our potential future?

Speaker(s):

Host:

Brian White, Public Services Office, NASA/JPL

Co-Host:

Nikki Wyrick, Public Services Office, NASA/JPL

Webcast:

Click here to watch the event live on YouTube

