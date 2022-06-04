Warner Bros. and Nifty's to Launch Looney Tunes Story Bolstered by NFTs – Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Jamie Redman
On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced it was collaborating with the non-fungible token (NFT) focused social media platform Nifty’s and at the end of June, the two firms will launch a story-driven NFT collection called “Looney Tunes: What’s Up Block?” The upcoming NFTs will tell a unique Looney Tunes storyline and will also celebrate the character Tweety’s 80th anniversary.
A unique Looney Tunes-based blockchain program will leverage non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to tell a story, according to the American film and entertainment company Warner Bros. and the NFT-centric social media firm Nifty’s. Warner Bros. says that it is collaborating with Nifty’s again in order to release an NFT compilation called “Looney Tunes: What’s Up Block?” According to the announcement the NFTs will be used to create a “fresh narrative for the Looney Tunes franchise” via a storytelling experience.
Looney Tunes is an animated short film series that was launched by Warner Bros. in 1930. The cartoons featured well known animated characters like Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Sylvester, Tweety, Foghorn Leghorn, Marvin the Martian, and Tasmanian Devil. Warner Bros. details that the NFT program will allow Looney Tunes fans to “participate in fun activities and games as the story unfolds, both digital and ‘in real life,’ while earning rewards and benefits along the way.”
Rewards and benefits include special access to Looney Tunes merchandise, access to virtual meet and greets, alongside never-before-been-seen content, and new NFT drops. Warner Bros. has been dropping a number of NFT projects in recent times including “Space Jam: A New Legacy” NFTs, Matrix-themed NFT avatars, and hybrid physical and digital DC Comics-themed NFT trading cards. The upcoming “Looney Tunes: What’s Up Block?” NFTs will also celebrate Tweety’s 80th anniversary and the popular yellow canary will be the first character featured in the NFT collection.
“Looney Tunes is a pop culture sensation, representing the golden era of animation with 80+ years of storytelling and laughs,” Josh Hackbarth, the head of NFT commercial development at Warner Bros. detailed in a statement sent to Bitcoin.com News. “From the recent success of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ to the classic cartoons from the 1940s and ’50s, these beloved characters continue to spark nostalgia and excitement across all generations.” The Warner Bros. executive added:
Today, as digital engagement and technology evolves, the Looney Tunes collection will further expand the reach of the franchise, bringing fans together from around the world, offering unique experiences, community building, storytelling, and a whole new way for them to engage. And what better way to kick things off with Tweety as his 80th birthday celebrations continue.
According to the Looney Tunes NFT Twitter account, the pre-sale begins June 20 and the public sale will start the following day. The NFT platform Nifty’s features the drop on the web portal which explains a snapshot will be taken on June 15, and the reveal will take place on June 23. Warner Bros. announcement notes that the NFTs will be minted on the Palm blockchain network.
The Looney Tunes collection is the third collaboration with the NFT-centric social media platform Nifty’s. The NFT company Nifty’s worked with Warner Bros. on the Matrix NFTs and the Space Jam NFTs as well. The redeemable DC Comics-themed NFTs Warner Bros. released stemmed from a collaboration with the Ethereum-based layer two (L2) protocol Immutable X.
What do you think about the upcoming Looney Tunes NFT collection? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.
Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 5,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.
Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons
