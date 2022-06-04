Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar To Join The Cast Of Disney+ Hotstar's Upcoming Series – 5 Dariya News

Ads















5 dariyanews

A great piece of news has come to the news. It seems like Actor, director, screenwriter, singer, and producer, Farhan Akhtar has added another feather in his hat. The reports came out that the multi-talented artist has joined the Marvel family with ‘Ms. Marvel’, Disney Plus’s upcoming series. The multi-hyphenate will be a part of the series which introduces Iman Vellani and also consists of names like Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.Reportedly, this is the only information that has been out regarding Farhan. While details of Farhan’s role in the series are under wraps at the moment. It is said that the star will be making guest appearances on the show that promises to be just as impactful. The news has been confirmed by Farhan himself. He took to his twitter and shared the news of him joining the cast of “Ms Marvel” in a post on Twitter .

Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it. #MsMarvel on @DisneyPlusHS @Marvel #ThisJune @preena621 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fYwNZIUoR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2022

Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it. #MsMarvel on @DisneyPlusHS @Marvel #ThisJune @preena621 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fYwNZIUoR

For the unversed, ‘Ms. Marvel’ is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. Previously, Marvel unveiled the official trailer of the Disney+ Hotstar series. Meanwhile, it has been created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms. Marvel premieres on 8 June.Meanwhile, speaking of the Bollywood projects, Farhan Akhtar is helming Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. If that wasn’t all, his production house with Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment has a multi-year partnership with Netflix. The artist is known for starring in hits like “Rock On!”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” and “Dil Dhadakne Do”.”>Hindi : Ms Marvel: डिज़्नी+ हॉटस्टार की अपकमिंग सीरीज़ की कास्ट में नज़र आएंगे फरहान अख्तर









>” id=”cpPageContent_cpFullWidthContent_cpLeftColContent_btnViewMore” class=”btn-as-link large” />



View All Sponsored Ads















5 Dariya News

SCO 59-D, Top Floor, City Heart

Kharar, Dist. SAS Nagar

Punjab 140301 (India)

Mob: 99148 10266

Email: [email protected]



source