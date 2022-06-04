Cardano NFT Rave Continues With Soulja Boy Making “Spicy” Remark – Cardano Feed

Ads

Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson estimated that by 2020, the Cardano ecosystem will include “hundreds of assets, thousands of DApps, tons of interesting projects, and a lot of uniqueness and utility.”

Hoskinson also said that Cardano’s 24-hour transaction volumes across various blockchains had a noteworthy surge on May 29. Data from Messari also backed up Hoskinson, showing a 24-hour transaction volume for Cardano of $9.57 billion. In addition, the transaction volume was second only to Bitcoin’s and greater than Ethereum’s. This has been the case since last month.

There are now 986 Cardano-based projects, up from 943 earlier. On Cardano, a total of 88 projects have recently been established. According to IOHK, 3,028 Github connections were made over the week.

Additionally, Cardano saw some encouraging statistics in the NFT zone as more than five million native assets were minted. According to the statistics provided by pool.pm, the total number of native assets that have been minted on the Cardano blockchain has reached 5,019,030, with 54,831 different minting procedures.

Furthermore, a new NFT comic studio has been created on Cardano by Astarter, a DeFi infrastructure hub focused on providing “fair, safe, and accessible open finance services on Cardano, developing decentralized finance applications for the Cardano ecosystem.”

The platform said that it chose Cardano because “hundreds of projects are building on Cardano and they want to be one of them.” They added that demand for dapps has exploded since Cardano debuted smart contracts. Cardano, they believe, outperforms the competition as the most promising next-generation blockchain.

On top of these, interest in Cardano NFTs continues to rise as Rapper Soulja Boy recently shared a post on Twitter, saying: “#Cardano NFTs looking really spicy right now! What should I get?”

In April, Cardano NFT transactions totaled $27 million. After being released, ADA was trading at a loss of 1.64% at $0.52.

Original Source: https://coinquora.com/cardano-nft-rave-continues-with-soulja-boy-making-spicy-remarkc…

© Cardano Feed 2022 – News aggregator about Cardano (ADA) for everyone.

If you like our work, consider donate ADA:

Cardano Feed is not affiliated or endorsed by Cardano Foundation, IOHK or Emurgo.

source