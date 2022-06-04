Bitcoin, crypto reverse post Fed gains, not 'enough reassurance to turn the tide' – Yahoo Finance

Ads

Cryptocurrencies lost momentum on Thursday, tumbling sharply after the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday Open Markets Committee meeting gave digital coins a fleeting boost.

After briefly appearing to decouple from risk-sensitive stocks, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and its crypto cohorts ended Wednesday's whipsaw session in the red, along with Wall Street. The reversal signaled the correlation with equities was not likely to end anytime soon, especially with the Fed poised to hike interest rates as early as March.

The leading crypto units were down by at least 3% in early dealings, with Bitcoin changing hands below $37,000 — not far from the week's spike low around $33,250. Investors are struggling to reprice digital coins in the face of fiscal and monetary policy that will be "less supportive of growth this year," as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted on Wednesday.

"Crypto prices the past few months, along with growth stocks, bear the brunt of the market bleeding," CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday. He cited the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's next moves as weighing on the sector.

The coming monetary tightening cycle is scrambling the outlook for crypto assets that benefit from loose monetary policy and lavish federal government spending. The market's pivot to risk aversion will continue to drive crypto prices in the near-term, according to Mikkel Morch, executive director & risk management of crypto asset hedge fund ARK36.

Smaller cryptocurrencies that fuel layer-1 smart contract blockchains such as Solana (SOL1-USD), Terra (LUNA1-USD), Polkadot (DOT-USD) and Avalanche (AVAX-USD) were all down by at least 5%, normal for this class of assets as they sit higher up on a typical investor’s risk curve.

“While Powell did indeed sound dovish at the beginning of the press conference, it seems that he failed to offer enough reassurance to really turn the tide of the bearish sentiment that has gripped the markets since last week,” Morch told Yahoo Finance.

Crypto derivatives were sending a marginally bullish signal, with the 8-hour funding rate staying positive, according to derivatives platform, Coinglass. That means a slim majority of speculators expect a bullish short-term outcome.

Yet Bitcoin's collapse since hitting a record high in November above $68,000 tells the real story. Meanwhile, a new Bitcoin futures-based exchange traded funds (ETFs), ProShares' BITO, has plunged by 46% since its peak on November 9. It changed hands around $23 per share in early Thursday dealings.

Brett Harrison, president of the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX.US — which closed a $400 million capital raise this week — told Yahoo Finance that crypto volatility is "par for the course." But he cited that a steady flow of venture capital funding and talent can act as a leading indicator for the sector's growth dynamic, which remains intact.

"As long as there's a continued intellectual migration from finance and computer jobs into crypto jobs, and vc money pouring in, people will want to build," Harrison said. "They'll build value, and that will make it back to the markets eventually."

David Hollerith covers cryptocurrency for Yahoo Finance. Follow him @dshollers.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Read the latest cryptocurrency and bitcoin news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

Don’t bail on stocks. Just choose them wisely.

If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently clarified his stance on remote work after employees proved resistant to returning to the office full time.

The Dow Jones fell on strong jobs data. Tesla stock plunged on an Elon Musk move. Apple stock crumbled. Amazon fell after an executive quit.

If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

Brave investors are trying to buy S&P 500 stocks on the dip. But they're not even crazy enough to touch some.

Falling stock prices are no reason to gut your portfolio.

The metaverse offers added opportunities for a variety of tech stocks. Grand View Research estimated a market size of $47 billion for the metaverse in 2022. It believes that the market will grow to $679 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 39%!

(Bloomberg) — From Seattle to Silicon Valley to Austin, a grim new reality is setting in across the tech landscape: a heady, decades-long era of rapid sales gains, boundless jobs growth and ever-soaring stock prices is coming to an end.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayStarbucks Illegally Closing N.

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are set to open on Monday for a much lower price than we're used to seeing. The move doesn't change the market value of the company — or the value of your investment in Amazon. For example, Amazon shares have been trading at around $2,400.

The stock market is down 14% so far this year. If you are an investor looking to earn regular income even in a volatile market, dividend stocks are the way to go. A record of consistently paying and increasing dividends is a sign of a stable company — implying regular income in the form of dividends.

"Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy could be the auto industry's "canary in the coal mine" moment, signaling a recession for an industry whose bosses have shown no signs of concern. Musk said the electric carmaker needed to cut about 10% of its workforce in an email to executives seen by Reuters. Musk's warning is the first loud and public dissent in a united stance by the auto industry that underlying demand for cars and trucks remains strong despite two years of global pandemic.

If oil keeps rising, it would be great news for energy stocks—and oil exploration stocks in particular.

Judging by the recent decisions announced by the big names in the sector, it is even logical to say that what industry sources call "crypto winter" will continue for several more weeks, at least, even if volatility is the key word in the space. Coinbase , the most popular of American digital currency trading platforms, has just announced new cost-saving measures. Worse, the firm will rescind certain job offers made to candidates.

All three major indexes finished the week lower. It’s the next 10 years that investors need to worry about.

source