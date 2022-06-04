62 Children in Zimbabwe Claimed They Saw UFO Land Near School in Baffling Case – News18

Ads

Three decades ago in a school in Zimbabwe, one of the most mysterious UFO sightings took place. More than 60 children alleged that they saw a disc-shaped craft land outside their school. Now, most of the witnesses still stand by their claim and have been given a chance to shed light on the events in a new documentary film named Ariel Phenomenon, reported The Sun.

The incident occurred on September 16, 1994, when 62 children from a school claimed that a UFO landed outside their school. Over the years, it turned out to be one of the most fascinating UFO sightings. It gained attention throughout the world not just because it was a mass sighting, but also due to its location. The majority of the alien or UFO sightings have been reported in the West while this one occurred in Africa.

The new documentary was released just days after a landmark congressional hearing on UFOs was held. US defence officials had shown declassified UFO videos and shared that there are now 400 incidents of UFO sightings in their database.

Reportedly, the school children at the Ariel School, Zimbabwe were out of their classrooms for a morning break around 10 am that day. While their teachers were having a meeting inside, the children spotted a mysterious object in the sky that allegedly landed on a field behind the playground.

While some kids took to heels, others stood there to watch the unidentified craft. Some even claimed of seeing ‘humanoid figures’ alighting from the silver disc-shaped craft. Aged between six and 12, around 62 children gave similar accounts of what transpired that day.

Now, these now grown-up kids have given their testimony in the documentary, Ariel Phenomenon. Witnesses have talked about their experiences and how they faced doubt about their claims. The incident was even tagged as a case of mass hysteria by some.

According to the director of the film, Randall Nickerson, the film helps the witnesses to be heard without fear of stigma.

