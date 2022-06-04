Why Apple Stock Rose Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of Apple (AAPL -3.86%) climbed 1.9% on Tuesday after it announced a new way for merchants to accept payments.

Tap to Pay on iPhone will enable people to buy items easily and securely in the U.S. by simply tapping their phones with that of another iPhone user. The feature will be powered by NFC technology and will connect with Apple’s popular mobile payment service, Apple Pay.

Apple will partner with payment processors like Stripe and e-commerce platforms like Shopify to make the service widely available. It will also work with contactless credit cards issued by Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express, among others.

Apple is making a bigger push into the massive digital payments industry. Image source: Getty Images.

Notably, no additional hardware is required to accept payments through Tap to Pay on iPhone. That could give it a decided edge over other payment systems that require additional devices.

“In collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses of all sizes — from solopreneurs to large retailers — to seamlessly accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business,” Apple executive Jennifer Bailey said in a press release.

The move places Apple in more direct competition with Block (SQ -4.96%), the digital payments company formerly known as Square, which has long provided devices that allow merchants to accept credit and debit cards. If Apple’s new service proves effective, those devices might no longer be needed by iPhone users in the U.S.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source