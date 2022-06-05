Google News performance report updated for accuracy, expect impression reductions – Search Engine Land

Processing…Please wait.
Search Engine Land » Channel » SEO »
Google, on December 9th, has updated the news performance report in Google Search Console “to make it more accurate,” the company said. This update may result in a drop in the number of impressions you’d normally expect to see in this report.
It is important to note that this is just a reporting change and the reduction in impressions that you may see on or after December 9th is likely not related to any change in your site’s positions. Google said these reporting changes “don’t reflect any changes in user behavior on the Google News app or news.google.com.”
What Google wrote. Google wrote “Google has recently updated its logging system for Google News to make it more accurate. You may notice a reduction in the number of impressions for your site in the performance report for Google News. These improvements are to ensure you receive the most accurate report impressions from Google News via Search Console and don’t reflect any changes in user behavior on the Google News app or news.google.com.”
This specifically impacts the Google News performance report in Google Search Console, which is a report Google added in January 2021.
News performance report. The Google News performance report in Google Search Console shows you clicks, impressions and click-through rates for your performance on Google News from news.google.com, and from the Google News app on Android and iOS.
Google said it helps news publishers answer questions such as:
You can segment the traffic by page, country, device and data, and filter the reports by date range and other metrics.
What this report is not. This does not include the “News” tab in Google Search, which is covered in the performance report for search, filtered to the news search type — a report Google launched in July 2020 in Search Console.
There is a new help document on this report where you can learn more.
Timing. The timing of this update might not be the best for news publishers that also publish product reviews, maybe like the Wire Cutter. There is currently a December 2021 Google product reviews update rolling out this month. So it may make it harder for some publishers that are in Google News to track the impact.
Why we care. Make sure that when you report on your Google News traffic using Google Search Console’s performance report that you annotate the December 9th reporting update. You should correlate those reporting changes you see in Search Console with third-party tracking and analytics tool. And more importantly, communicate this change to your clients or those you report to.
New on Search Engine Land
About The Author
Related Topics
Get the daily newsletter search marketers rely on.
Processing…Please wait.
See terms.
Learn actionable search marketing tactics that can help you drive more traffic, leads, and revenue.
March 8-9, 2022: Master Classes (virtual)
June 14-15, 2022: SMX Advanced (virtual)
November 15-16, 2022: SMX Next (virtual)
Discover time-saving technologies and actionable tactics that can help you overcome crucial marketing challenges.
Start Discovering Now: Spring (virtual)
September 28-29, 2022: Fall (virtual)
Benchmark Your Social Media Performance For a Competitive Edge
Take a Crawl, Walk, Run Approach to Multi-Channel ABM
Content Comes First: Transform Your Operations With DAM
Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Enterprise Identity Resolution Platforms
Email Marketing Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Enterprise Sales Enablement Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Enterprise Digital Experience Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
How to use AI to make your PR more human
The State of Influencer Pricing
How to Measure Influencer Performance
Reputation Management For Healthcare Organizations
Unlock the App Marketing Potential of QR Codes
Receive daily search news and analysis.
Processing…Please wait.
Topics
Our Events
About
Follow Us
© 2022 Third Door Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Google News performance report updated for accuracy, expect impression reductions – Search Engine Land
Processing…Please wait.