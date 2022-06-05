Binance CEO does not think LUNA recovery plan will work – CryptoSlate

Ads

CZ says no value can be created from Do Kwon’s proposal to fork LUNA to a new version to save the ecosystem

Binance CEO, CZ, has revealed that he does not believe that Do Kwon’s plan to save LUNA will work. Do Kwon announced a proposal to fork LUNA to a new version in order to save the ecosystem on May 13. CZ announced,

“This won’t work. – forking does not give the new fork any value. That’s wishful thinking. – one cannot void all transactions after an old snapshot, both on-chain and off-chain (exchanges).”

He goes on to ask where the LFG held BTC went after it was loaned to market makers. Do Kown has stated that a full report is incoming regarding this and LFG is documenting the use. He asks for “patience” as the team is “juggling multiple tasks at the same time.” CZ also compares the strategy to trying to fork Bitcoin at the ATH and expecting the value to be retained.

Do they really think they can fork BTC at the snapshot on Nov 18, 2021, and the new fork will have the new BTC at $68,000 (the price on that day)?

CZ also notes that he has never held UST and doesn’t “know it too well,” claiming he is “usually busy with other things, but now dragged into this.” His disdain for Do Kwon and the Terra chain is evident in his recent tweets.

He even posted a link to a dead cat bounce explanation thread on Binance Academy in reference to LUNA jumping after Do Kwon released his proposal.

He also seems to take some credit for the Terra blockchain restarting saying “If we didn’t push the issue, the Terra blockchain may still be in “halted” mode, or worse with super minting…”

No proposal has been selected by validators as of yet but the community continues to debate via the Terra forums.

Commitment to Transparency: The author of this article is invested and/or has an interest in one or more assets discussed in this post. CryptoSlate does not endorse any project or asset that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Please take that into consideration when evaluating the content within this article.

Terra is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. Learn more

Changpeng Zhao is a Chinese-Canadian business executive, who is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, as of April 2018. Learn More

Do Kwon is the co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs. Learn More

Binance is a global cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading more than 100 cryptocurrencies. Learn More

Terra is a price-stable cryptocurrency designed for mass adoption. Learn More

