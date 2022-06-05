Former US Bank Exec Amit Dhingra to Head Enterprise Payments at Huntington Bancshares – PYMNTS.com

Ads

Huntington National Bank announced Thursday (June 2) that it is creating a new enterprise payments organization which will work on new payments strategies.

That will come with the designation of Amit Dhingra as enterprise payments director, who will lead a team to manage an end-to-end enterprise-wide payment strategy for various kinds of payments like consumer and business payments, commercial payments and treasury management.

The team plans to build on the payments platform with additional products and services to be used to support customers, per the release. Dhingra will work on things like growth in payments revenue streams, along with focus on digital and customer experience enhancements.

Dhingra’s new role will see him reporting to Huntington Chief Technology and Operations Officer Paul Heller. The release noted that some of Dhingra’s past jobs have included strategy and leadership roles with U.S. Bank and McKinsey & Company.

“The organization of an enterprise payments strategy and platform enables us to serve all our customers,” said Steve Steinour, Huntington’s chairman, president and CEO. “As we continue to invest in our payment products and services, we will deliver more value-added services and further strengthen our customer experience.”

PYMNTS reported last month that Huntington bought Torana, a San Francisco-based business-to-consumer payments firm.

See also: Huntington National Bank Acquires FinTech Torana to Expand Digital Payments

Torana has a digital payments solution, which is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, to let Huntington dole out digital payments for end users.

The report noted how Torana’s solution, debuted as Huntington ChoicePay, works as a buy now, pay later (BNPL) model, letting clients distribute digital money to customers.

Scott Kleinman, co-president of Huntington Commercial Banking, said the solution “will increase engagement with our business and commercial clients because of its ability to rapidly distribute payments to end consumers who are increasingly seeking a faster and broader range of payments options — all critical drivers of customer satisfaction.”

