Taiwan is Most Interested in NFTs, Says NFT Club Research – Blockchain News

Ads

Taiwan is where people are the most interested in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to research conducted by NFT Club.



The research was conducted by using Google search data, through which NFT Club could identify countries with the most NFT-related searches.

In total, Taiwan had 9,629 NFT searches per 1000,000 people, Australia was second with 8,198 per 1000,000 people and Canada was third with 8,127 searches per 1000,000.

However, the reason behind the popularity of NFTs in these countries and regions has not been discovered.

NFTs have been gaining increasing popularity and marketplaces such as OpenSea have already featured record numbers of NFT listings and sales.

While the United States topped the chart for countries with the most number of NFT headquarters, the research stated.

The United States has a total of 91 NFT companies, Singapore is second with 24 and India is third with 11. Meanwhile, Hong Kong is eighth with 6 NFT companies.

NFT Club’s research also found that the highest-funded NFT company was located in the United States.

Forte Labs, which specialises in integrating blocking technology into games to enable a variety of features that allow for the inclusion of tokens and NFT trading, had raised $910 million in funding.

French company Sorare, which deals with a new way to play fantasy football using blockchain technology, was second with $747 million in funding raised. In third was Canadian company Dapper Labs – a company that develops NFT games and collections including NBA Top Shot and CryptoKitties – with $627 million funding raised.

Subscribe now and get exclusive news, interviews and stories.

With blockchain, we will put an end to the monopoly of government-issued currencies, as suggested in the title of Hayek’s work – “Denationalization of Money.” Blockchain will simplify the set of concepts revolving around financial services and the complexity of the IT systems. With blockchain, we will have a cryptocurrency that is more stable and safer than any currency that has ever existed before it. This will bring about true “monetary and financial freedom.” (Read More)

– Kun Hu (CEO of Worldmoney)

Subscribe today and get the latest news, exclusive interviews and analyses.

Copyright © 2022 Blockchain News. All Rights Reserved.

We use cookies to improve your user experience and our services. By clicking “Accept” or continuing to use our site, you agree to the terms of our Privacy Policy.

source