40+ Baddie Instagram Captions – Instagram Captions for Baddies – Seventeen

We all have those moments where we want someone out there to realize that .css-lec2h6{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:inherit;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:inherit;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;background-image:linear-gradient( to bottom, rgba(241, 220, 225, 1), rgba(241, 220, 225, 1));-webkit-background-position:0 100%;background-position:0 100%;background-repeat:repeat-x;-webkit-background-size:0 0;background-size:0 0;padding-top:0.05rem;padding-bottom:0.05rem;}.css-lec2h6:hover{color:#000000;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;-webkit-background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;}we’re not really someone to mess with. Whether you’re trying to go after an ex that did you wrong or someone who decided to cross you in the wrong way that day, you want to make sure that they know what you’re really about. Luckily, a simple Instagram of you living your best life without them can definitely send a big message to them on how you’re really feeling. Forget subtweeting, posting a totally awesome photo of you with the perfect caption is the best way to make sure they get the message, while also letting the whole world know who you really are.

So get ready to take some awesome photos with you and your friends getting on with their bad selves and pick one of these perfect Instagram captions that will certainly send the message out there. Make sure you look fierce AF (as if you don’t already) and are ready for all those likes that you’re about to get from your friends and followers. Only some of them will really know what’s going on, but at least that one person will know.

Here are the best baddie Instagram captions…

"I don’t need a king to be a queen."

"I don’t know, I’d wife me."

"No angel, but she got a halo."

"I put the Coco in Chanel."

"I hold back, but sometimes I won’t."

"Make them stop & stare."

"Trouble never looked so fine."

"She has fire in her soul and grace in her heart."

"The same ol’ me, just a little bit more fabulous."

"Blame it on my cold heart."

"Not everybody has to like me. I can’t force you to have good taste."

"I’m a vibe that no one else can replace."

"Always prove them wrong."

"The only way you’ll win is if I quit."

"I don’t work for the money, I make the money work for me."

"I’m the truth, so hold your lies."

"I live my life in fast forward, but they haters wanna rewind me."

"Don’t check for me unless you have a check for me."

"After me, they broke the mold."

"Take me as I am, or watch me as I go."

"Find me where the wild things are."

"I wouldn’t chase you because I’m the catch."

"You’re never going to have me."

"Life goes on, with or without you."

"Confidence level: selfie with no filter."

"I gotta stop giving CPR to dead situations."

"Blood type: matte black with a hint of gold."

"People will stare. Make it worth their while."

"Not everyone likes me, but not everyone matters."

"I was born to stand out."

"Part sweet, part savage."

"No guts, no glory, no legend, no story."

"And she would bow to no one."

"Be you. The world will adjust."

"I play LIFE like a pro!"

"They told me I couldn’t, so I did."

"Does my sparkle burn your eyes?"

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the baddest one of them all?"

"Throwing shade isn’t going to help you shine."

"I got my own back."

"Let me file that under ‘I don’t care.’"

Tamara Fuentes is the current Associate Entertainment Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers TV, movies, books, celebrities, and more. She can often be found in front of a screen fangirling about something new. Before joining Cosmopolitan, she was the entertainment editor over at Seventeen. She is also a member of the Television Critics Association and the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

