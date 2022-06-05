iPhones can now control Android TV devices! Here is how you can do it – HT Tech

Ads

iPhones can now control Android TV and Google TV devices! Yes, you read that right. For years, Android TV devices were only controllable via Android smartphone with a dedicated app, while those having an iPhone were out of luck. Google has now addressed the issue by bringing the new Google TV app to iOS. Google TV is what the future of Android TVs could be, especially with its upmarket interface layout and better content aggregation. The app has been around on Android devices for a while and now reaches iOS.

The Google TV app primarily aggregates content recommendations from various streaming services, and allows you to create a universal watchlist of your favourite shows or movies. It is essentially an extension of the Google TV interface that is mostly available on some recent Sony Bravia TVs. The app will replace the Google Play Movies and TV app in the App Store, and hence should come as an update automatically for those what that app installed.

Most importantly though, the Google TV will let you control your Android TV and Google TV device with you iPhone. All you need to do is log into the same account as your Android TV, and tap on the remote controller icon. Once done, the app will open a remote controller interface and you can then control the TV from your iPhone.

Other than the remote controller functions, the Google TV app also lets you rate the previously viewed content to improve future recommendations. The app also will also contain your library of rentals and purchases from Google. All of that is accessible from the “your stuff” tab. Google says the “highlights” tab keeps you “up to date with a personalized daily feed of news, reviews, and more about the entertainment you love.”

The Apple-Google ecosystem integration is sparse but there are rare instances when this happens. Last year, we saw the Apple TV app getting available on the Android TV platform via Google Play Store. The Apple TV app was initially restricted to iOS and Apple devices, as well as Samsung and LG smart TVs. Apple later expanded to Android TV to increase its reach.

