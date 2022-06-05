Ethereum leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post drops – MarketWatch

Ads

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Ethereum ETHUSD, +0.47% seeing the biggest move, falling 2.53% to $2,888.77.

Seven additional currencies posted drops Thursday. Cardano ADAUSD, -0.47% fell 2.49% to 92 cents, and Bitcoin Cash BCHUSD, -0.49% shed 2.13% to $314.08.

Polkadot DOTUSD, -1.03% declined 2.13% to $18.38, while Uniswap UNIUSD, -2.21% declined 1.49% to $9.93. Dogecoin DOGEUSD, 0.09 dropped 1.35% to 13 cents.

Bitcoin BTCUSD, -0.25% and Ripple XRPUSD, +0.77% rounded out the decreases for Thursday, dropping 1.14% to $43,447.34 and 0.93% to 77 cents, respectively.

On the other hand, Litecoin LTCUSD, -0.79% posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 0.83% to $111.90.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, -9.66% fell 3.60% to $187.50, while MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, -7.05% fell 3.11% to $445.00. Riot Blockchain Inc. RIOT, -9.61% shares fell 2.57% to $17.28, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA, -5.78% dropped 2.64% to $26.17.

Overstock.com Inc. OSTK, -5.43% slid 0.46% to $55.71, while Block Inc. SQ, -4.96% declined 2.91% to $120.64 and Tesla Inc. TSLA, -9.22% fell 1.21% to $869.25.

PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL, -2.03% slid 0.68% to $105.89, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A EBON, +0.29% shares shed 2.33% to $1.26. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, -4.45% inched down 0.21% to $241.68, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, -2.11% shed 0.68% to $116.63.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK, -2.35% declined 1.39% to $33.41. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF BITQ, -4.83%, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, dropped 1.89% to $16.68. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, which tracks the Bitcoin market price, slid 0.72% to $29.96.

Editor’s Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken. See our market data terms of use.

There's a risk that U.S. price gains could take much longer than expected to fall, BofA Securities strategists said Thursday.

Supported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Visit a quote page and your recently viewed tickers will be displayed here.

source