The Female Quotient and Unstoppable Women of Web3 Provide 600,000 NFT Domains to Support Education and a Starting Point to Digital Identity For All – PR Newswire

Jun 03, 2022, 08:35 ET

The partnership will provide free NFT domains valued at $60 million to women and leaders as well as the launch of 10 Web3 global events featuring The FQ’s Equality Lounge®

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Female Quotient (The FQ), an equality services company, and Unstoppable Women of Web3 announced today that they will provide 600,000 free NFT domains, valued at $60 million, as well as hands-on upskilling and educational resources to those interested in early Web3 adoption with 10 Web3 global events in The FQ’s Equality Lounge®. The partnership aims to empower and educate women in Web3 and establish an equal platform for all.

The FQ is known globally for providing thought leadership platforms for women and developing innovative solutions for organizations committed to closing the gender gap in the workplace. The partnership will launch Thursday, June 9, during the Consensus conference in Austin, where the first of the 10 global Web3 events will be brought to the Equality Lounge by The FQ and Unstoppable Women. Together, the companies will start to disseminate the domains to The FQ’s community of 600,000 women and leaders.

"Web3 adoption is critical to the advancement of women, and The FQ is thrilled to partner with Unstoppable Women of Wow3 on this initiative," said Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient. "With this investment in our community, The FQ will be able to educate and facilitate women’s advancement in this next frontier, making them early adopters of what will soon be a widely accepted and used forum of the web. Early adoption is essential to creating an equitable Web3 and ensuring women are leading the way."

In today’s digital industrial revolution, having an established digital identity is critical to women’s advancement in Web3, allowing for greater data security, privacy, and scalability. By providing women with Web3 domains, The FQ and Unstoppable Women will break down barriers to entry and encourage women to participate and excel in the Web3 community. In the months ahead, The FQ will continue to safeguard women’s place in Web3 by providing a series of digital domain onboarding events and a slate of programming to help women and leaders understand the "why" behind Web3.

"Unstoppable Women of Web3 was founded to ensure that the future of the Internet is accessible to everyone, including women and people from underrepresented communities," said Sandy Carter, SVP and Channel Chief for Unstoppable Women of Web3. "This new partnership with The FQ helps us to reach more women and diverse groups on Web3 and the Metaverse."

This news comes on the heels of The FQ’s entrance into the Metaverse and its collaboration with Decentraland as its official Equality Partner . The FQ debuted its first-ever Equality Lounge® in Decentraland during Davos 2022. The lounge was created in partnership with Banquet Labs LLC, and Tangpoko (Tracy Tang), House of Tang and Metaverse Architect.

To join The Female Quotient in the Equality Lounge® at Consensus, please visit eventbrite.com/FQandWOW3atConsensus . For more information about digital domains and Web3 follow The FQ on Twitter @femalequotient for monthly educational Twitter spaces and content.

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto Web3. Unstoppable Domains offers NFT domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with more than 200 apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022.

Founded in 2013, The Female Quotient (The FQ) is an equality services company that provides thought leadership platforms for women and develops solutions for organizations committed to closing the gender gap in the workplace. Through its intensive engagement with women around the world, in multiple industries, and at every level, The FQ has a rare understanding of what is on the minds of working women and what specific needs must be addressed to confront existing inequalities. For more information, visit www.thefemalequotient.com.

