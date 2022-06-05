Here Are All The Cast Members Of Ms Marvel And The Characters They Play – SheThePeople

Ads

Ms Marvel is a new mini-series on Disney Plus Hotstar based on the Marvel superhero Ms Marvel or Kamala Khan. The series by Bisha K Ali features the first Muslim superhero of MCU played by a Canadian actor of Pakistani descent, Iman Vellani. It is written by Adil El Arbi and is directed by Bilall Fallah.

Ms Marvel is a teen action movie featuring a teenager who turns into a superhero after encountering a strange mist that awakens her powers. The series will follow how the teenager uses her powers to save the world and how she manages her normal life along with it.

Ms Marvel is about the Muslim superhero of MCU that first appeared in 2013 in the Captain Marvel comic. The story is about a teenage Pakistani immigrant living in New Jersey who finds it difficult to fit in. A hopeless Marvel fan, she is obsessed with Captain Marvel and writes her fanfictions as a secret hobby. Kamala is unknown of the fact that she is an Inhuman until she gets exposed to Terrigen Mist, that awakens her superpowers.

The other cast of Ms Marvel includes Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Khan’s best friend and Yasmeen Fletcher, who plays Khan’s close friend Nakia Bahadir who is a Turkish Muslim. The cast features Indian actor Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala’s parents, Pakistani-American actor Saagar Sheikh as her elder brother and British Indian actor Rish Shah as her crush Kamran. Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha and Mehwish Hayat and Indian actor Farhan Akhtar are a part of the cast, but their characters are not yet disclosed.

Iman Vellani will reprise her role as Ms Marvel in the 2023 movie The Marvels, and the series acts as a set-up for the upcoming movie. The series is six episodes long and releases on June 8, 2022

