See the latest stories from the Naples Daily News Instagram page – Naples Daily News

Tutti Pazzi opened on Sanibel in January, taking over the longtime Matzaluna space on Periwinkle Way. It’s the creation of owners Leanna and Pasquale Russo, who partnered with Debra and Jeramie Campana, owners of Sanibel’s Paper Fig Kitchen and partners in 400 Rabbits, to give this classic Italian joint a much-needed refresh.
The words “tutti pazzi” are Italian for “all crazy.” Walking into Tutti Pazzi, though, the space is anything but.
You could make a meal of Tutti Pazzi’s appetizers and have a grand time. The restaurant fills its gnocchi with gooey cheese and fries them into savory puffs, like doughnut holes but better. For the “gamberi nel prosciutto,” wisps of the cured ham hug curls of shrimp, the salty brine of it all balanced by the sweet brightness of a red-pepper coulis.
There’s a new cat in town.
The Naples Zoo on Wednesday announced the arrival of a 6-year-old Malayan tiger. The new tiger arrived two weeks ago, nearly five months after a Collier County sheriff’s deputy killed 8-year-old Eko.
Scenes from a Class 2A regional semifinal baseball game between Seffner Christian at Seacrest Country Day in Naples on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Seacrest came up short 9-8 in extra innings.
Seacrest rallied back from an 8-1 deficit to tie it before losing in the 8th inning.
After flying in the Dream Flights’ 1940 Boeing-Stearman Model 75, Navy veteran Mike Stanton, 94, from Vi at Bentley Village, had one word to say.
“Wonderful.”
Stanton had just missed riding on a 1940 Boeing-Stearman Model 75 while serving in the Navy as a pilot by one year. He used to fly SNJs. ‘This completes the loop. I now can say that I’m a full naval aviator.’
Tiffany Nemec was 20 years old when her husband shot her in the face and destroyed her teeth.
But now, at age 34, Nemec has something to be happy about.
She’s getting back her smile.
A Cape Coral dentist has agreed to remove what’s left of her teeth — mostly broken-off tooth roots left below the gum line. And he’ll replace them with brand-new dental implants.
All for free, except for the cost of the anesthesiologist.
GoFundMe:Surgery for gunshot survivor Tiffany Nemec
Best photos of April 2022 by photographers Landon Bost and Caitlyn Jordan.
How much value can be added to something?
The Bohemian is a snapshot of 2022 Southwest Florida. It is buzzy and pricey, and also warm, also inviting.
The highlights were many: chicken skin fried to crackling then dusted in togarashi and finished with charred shishito peppers for the “chicken chicharrones”; beautifully tender mushrooms wrapped with sprouts and nuts in juicy wisps of jicama; grilled plums paired with a gooey boule of burrata in a sweetly musty saba reduction.
Yum.
About 90% of sea turtle nesting in the USA occurs on Florida beaches, from May 1 to Oct. 31. Some of the largest threats to turtle survival come from human activity.
“The best thing you can do is leave the beach as natural as you can,” said Melissa Macksey, senior biologist at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program.
Each year, thousands of sea turtle mothers swim ashore on Florida’s coasts, digging into the sand with their flippers, rotating their bodies to lay about 100 of their eggs, then returning to the sea. After incubating for about 60 days, the eggs hatch, and the tiny turtles dash toward the water.
Hurricane season begins, officially, on June 1.
Unofficially, we know that storms don’t always wait for the date. Ana, which formed May 22 last year, marked the seventh year in a row that the Atlantic hurricane season started before the official start of the season.
The 2021 hurricane season was the third most active on record and top hurricane forecasters said we can expect another above-normal season again in 2022. The National Hurricane Center begins issuing regular tropical weather outlooks on May 15.
So even if the calendar has time to spare, you might want to start your hurricane prep a little early. Or at least prepare to prepare.
Marie Cecile “C.C.” LeBlanc had determined, at age 63, to adopt two children from Russia, to share what had been a successful life for her in a nurturing childhood for them.
LeBlanc, now 82, recently reflected on her singular journey to becoming a mom as Mother’s Day approached this year, May 8. Ironically, it’s 17 years to the day when C.C. and her new family finally arrived in Moscow from Krasnoyarsk to prepare for the flight to their home in Naples.
The rain, the rain — it just won’t go away.
After weeks and months without a significant amount of rainfall, many areas in Southwest Florida have been drenched from a series of severe afternoon rainstorms that returned late last week.
More than two inches of rain have been recorded at Page Field in Fort Myers and the Naples Airport since May 1.
It appears the 2022 rainy season is officially underway, and that could lead to an important question motorists might be asking: “Can I use my hazard lights while driving during a rainstorm?”
The answer is yes, but only in certain conditions.
The good news: A first-of-its-kind field study of Southwest Florida air and water didn’t find widespread cyanobacteria toxins – mostly.
The bad news: It did find several neurotoxins as well as three forms of BMAA, a neurotoxin linked to grave brain diseases.
Two of the forms were in every one of 945 analyses done over five months between last July and November by Calusa Waterkeeper volunteers and analyzed at Wyoming’s Brain Chemistry Labs.
Researchers call the neurotoxins’ presence ubiquitous and concerning.
Alligator sightings are on the rise in Florida.
They have been seen in neighborhoods, on golf courses, and near local lakes and ponds.
So why are we having more close-up encounters with these reptiles? It’s alligator mating season.
When legislation that would have let developers destroy seagrass in exchange for mitigation credits died with Florida’s 2022 session last month, many environmental advocates were relieved.
The critically important plants still need much more help than they’re getting, they say, and a $3 million restoration project in the Caloosahatchee, where most of its seagrass has been wiped out by poor water quality in the last 20 years, is instructive.
A residential development in Fort Myers lost half a million dollars in the second alleged fraud scheme to surface among Southwest Florida community associations this year.
The Landings theft has unfolded at the same time that 35 other Lee and Collier county homeowners associations have filed a civil suit against their former property manager, American Property Management Services. The associations are accusing the company of using its access to their accounts to embezzle more than $8 million. APMS has denied any wrongdoing. The Landings is not involved in that civil case.
If you walk down Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs before May 1, there’s no missing it.
“Hey Denise Gilbert, after 25 years of marriage, you still do it for me!!” the billboard proclaims, a kissy-face emoji blushing on the left side of the sign. “Love, Mitchell,” it’s signed.
But who are Denise and Mitchell Gilbert?
The Edison Awards was a gathering of some of Earth’s top senior business and government executives, academics and inventors at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers.
At the Edison Awards, Richard Browning, Founder and Chief Test Pilot with Gravity Industries, gave a live flight demo of his Jet Suit as part of the annual awards.
It’s Casey Bishop’s first single since “American Idol,” and the Estero teen could barely contain her excitement.
“I am feeling amazing,” Bishop said Friday, April 22, the day she released her new single “Bad Dream.” “Today just felt like a holiday. I’m so excited.
“I’ve just had, like, butterflies the entire day. I literally got no sleep last night.”
“Bad Dream” gives her fans a chance to hear what she’s been working on since leaving “Idol” in May 2021. She made it to fourth place on the TV singing competition.
