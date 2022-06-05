Flux Crypto Price Predictions: How High Can a Binance Listing Take FLUX? – InvestorPlace

Ads

Flux is on an upswing thanks to its Binance listing. Can it continue to gain?

Today, some good news and generally bullish market sentiment is driving interest in Flux ( FLUX-USD ) crypto price predictions. Web 3.0 momentum is showing little sign of slowing down. Now, Flux is one of the networks benefitting most from the hype. Specifically, a major network change and a listing on the world’s largest exchange are helping bulk up sentiment around the FLUX crypto.

The Flux network has been a project of interest for some months now. Calling itself the “AWS of blockchain” — referring to Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Amazon Web Services — it promises to do all the same things as the e-commerce monolith’s web platform and more.

The key goal of Web 3.0 is to decentralize the web. Flux, then, will be a key player in this process. It promises to offer services to users through a series of independent, geographically spaced FluxNodes. These nodes will be able to connect users with whatever services they require. What’s more, given their presence across the globe, users will always have access to a node providing the fastest services possible.

Flux invites all types of users to its platform, be it developers or entire companies. That’s because it has products to accommodate any client, be it for server hosting, oracle deployment or hosting apps, of which it has dozens already.

Lately, the Flux network has been causing noise just by virtue of being a solid product. As a result, it continues to grow its market capitalization by the week. Since October 2021, FLUX has grown its market cap from around $75 million to more than $400 million today. Now, a pair of stories are helping bolster Flux crypto price predictions.

The first story is the mass node migration happening on the network. Flux is a rapidly growing network with plans to implement products on other blockchains. As a result, it must ensure its nodes are up to date and prepared for expansion. The node migration, which is currently happening, will ensure that node operators are current. It will also reapportion rewards for node operators, shaking up how users can earn from contributing to the network.

The second major event happening with FLUX is its blockbuster Binance ( BNB-USD ) U.S. listing. Previously, FLUX had only available on the flagship Binance exchange, which doesn’t serve U.S. customers. Now with the new listing, a whole new demographic of users will have access to the Web 3.0 player. Trading of FLUX on Binance U.S. begins tonight.

Users hope these events are major catalysts for the crypto, which is already up 22% for the past seven days. Let’s take a look at some FLUX crypto price predictions and see what analysts think:

