Tesla CEO Elon Musk Has 'Super Bad Feeling' About US Economy — Biden Responds – Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Kevin Helms

Tesla and Spacex CEO Elon Musk says he has a “super bad feeling” about the U.S. economy. President Joe Biden responded with a list of major investments by large corporations and wished Musk luck on his trip to the moon.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the U.S. economy in an email to executives seen by Reuters.

The email, titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” was sent two days after Musk told staff to return to the workplace or leave. He also said he needs to cut about 10% of staff at his electric car company.

Musk has recently warned that the U.S. economy is either already in a recession or is headed towards one. However, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and Spacex believes that a recession is “a good thing,” stating: “It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen.” He also estimated that the recession will last between 12 and 18 months.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas believes that Musk’s concerns should be heeded, elaborating:

Elon Musk has a uniquely informed insight into the global economy. We believe that a message from him would carry high credibility.

On Friday, President Joe Biden responded to Musk’s “super bad feeling” comment about the U.S. economy.

“Well, let me tell you, while Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly,” Biden said, pulling out a notecard from his jacket pocket.

“Ford is increasing their investment and building new electric vehicles, 6,000 new employees ― union employees, I might add ― in the midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, Stellantis, they are also making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips,” the president continued.

Biden concluded while putting his notecard back into his jacket pocket:

So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon.

Following Biden’s response, Musk tweeted, “Thanks, Mr. President!” His tweet included a link to an announcement that NASA picked Spacex to land the next Americans on the moon.

Musk is not the only one who has predicted that the U.S. economy is headed towards a recession. The Big Short investor Michael Burry recently warned of a looming consumer recession. Goldman Sachs’ Lloyd Blankfein advised every company and consumer to prepare for a recession. Soros Fund Management CEO Dawn Fitzpatrick said a recession is inevitable. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sees an economic hurricane coming, telling investors to brace themselves. One of the most dire predictions came from Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki who said that markets are crashing and a depression and civil unrest are coming.

What do you think about Elon Musk’s comments and Biden’s response? Let us know in the comments section below.

A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Today’s Top Ethereum and Bitcoin Mining Devices Continue to Rake in Profits

As the crypto economy hovers just under $2 trillion in value, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining devices are making decent profits. While ASIC miners can still mine ethereum, a 1.5 gigahash (GH/s) Ethash mining device can rake in $51.58 per … read more.

Oman to Incorporate Real Estate Tokenization in Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework

Real estate tokenization is set to be incorporated into Oman Capital Markets Authority (OCMA)’s virtual asset regulatory framework. According to an advisor with the authority, the tokenizing of real estate will open investment opportunities for local and foreign investors. Real … read more.

Check all the news here

source