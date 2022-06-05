Free Microsoft Office – Student Services – Montclaire News

Ads

Student Services

News Students Can Use

All Students Are Eligible to Download Microsoft Office, for Free!

Posted in: Announcements, Featured News, Red Hawk News

Programs included are: Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote. Other programs are available for offline and online use to best prepare you for classes, too. As long as you’re a student here and the program continues, you’ll be able to use this software for FREE!

For PC and Mac:

For iOS and Android

You will need Montclair email address to sign in.

Please Note: you will need to use your NetID and then @montclair.edu address. Example: rocky@montclair.edu.

If you have trouble installing Office, view the “Install Office On Your PC or Mac” guide.

source