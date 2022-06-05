Exclusive | Koffee With Karan not to discontinue, to stream on Disney+ Hotstar – The Indian Express

Ads

As fans rued that Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan was ending its run after six glorious seasons, we have good news for you. The celebrity chat show will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar, as per our sources.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karan Johar posted on social media, “Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I would like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.” The message came days after speculation suggested that a new season of the chat show was in the offing.

Later in the day, Karan confirmed on his social media handles that Koffee with Karan will return on Disney+ Hotstar. He shared a note that read, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!”

In 2021, Karan Johar hosted special episodes of Koffee With Karan for the streaming major. He invited the cast of Disney+ Hotstar’s Empire on a special episode titled Koffee Shots with the Empire. Later, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were also seen promoting their film Atrangi Re in a special episode titled Koffee Shots With Atrangi Re. The two episodes exclusively streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Koffee With Karan first aired on 19 November 2004 on Star World. The show concluded its sixth and final season on 17 March 2019.

