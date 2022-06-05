Stranger Things S4 Vol 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, Box Office, Review, Trailer, HD Download – India TV News

Ads

All about Stranger Things S4 Vol 1

Stranger Things S4 Vol 1: After a long wait, the fourth season of Stranger Things is all set to return for the audience. The much-loved sci-fi horror drama has two release dates with the first four episodes arriving on May 27 while the next set of episodes arriving on July 1. Season 4 of the sci-fi series will launch after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The third season dropped on Netflix nearly three years ago on July 4, 2019. The streamer dropped several teasers during its absence keeping fans on their toes.

Where and when to watch Stranger Things Season 4?

Stranger Things season four will start streaming from May 27 exclusively on Netflix.

Who is the director of Stranger Things Season 4?

Shawn Levy

What is the cast and characters of Stranger Things Season 4?

Synopsis of Stranger Things Season 4?

The fourth season of Stranger Things will pick up after the Battle of Starcourt. On February 17, 2022, Netflix released a plot description for the season which read, “It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things Season 4 trailer

Poster of Stranger Things Season 4

