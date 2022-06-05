Android apps on Windows 11 coming to five more countries. Is yours on the list? – Android Authority

Ads

Microsoft is bringing one of the most anticipated features of Windows 11 to additional countries.

Android app support was one of the headline features of Windows 11, allowing users to run their favorite apps on the desktop. The feature is still in preview, but Microsoft is expanding access to it. According to a company blog post, users in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom will gain access to the Amazon Appstore by the end of the year.

The Amazon Appstore is an Android marketplace operated by Amazon. Amazon’s own line of Fire devices run Android, and the company maintains the store as a central location for Fire users to download and install apps.

Amazon’s store isn’t nearly as large as the Google Play Store, coming in at just shy of 500,000 apps. Despite its smaller offering, Microsoft chose to partner with Amazon’s app store instead of Google’s.

While it may be smaller than Google’s store, the Amazon Appstore still has many of the biggest apps on the market. As a result, Microsoft’s expansion of the preview to additional countries is good news for its users.

