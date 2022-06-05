Factbox: Elon Musk hints at an impending recession – Reuters

Ads

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

June 3 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Friday sent an email to his executives ordering a hiring freeze and job cuts, making the email his most direct message on the risks of a recession. read more

The billionaire has taken to Twitter several times in the recent past to share his thoughts on a possible recession.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path to cool demand.

