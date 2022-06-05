Samsung Increases Price Of Galaxy M12 And Galaxy F12, Check Out New Prices – ABP Live

Ads

By: ABP News Bureau | 08 Sep 2021 03:03 PM (IST)

Samsung Galaxy M12 And Galaxy F12

New Delhi: South Korean tech company Samsung has increased the prices of its popular smartphones, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy F12. For both the smartphone models, Samsung has increased the price by Rs 500. Both offline and online, the customers would have to pay more for these smartphones.

Smartphones After Samsung Price Hike

Samsung Galaxy M12 4GB + 64GB: From Rs 10,999 will now be sold at Rs 11,499

Samsung Galaxy F12 4GB + 64GB: From Rs 10,999 will now be sold at Rs 11,499

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6601185-5”); });

Samsung Galaxy F12 4GB + 128GB: From Rs 11,999 will now be sold at Rs 12,499

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The phone comes with dual SIM support and it runs One UI Core based on Android. The phone has a TFT Infinity-V display. These phones are equipped with Exynos 850 processor. The phone comes with two options, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Its storage can be increased to 1 TB with a microSD card.

Camera and Battery

Samsung Galaxy M12 features a quad rear camera setup, with a 48 MP main camera and f/2.0 aperture. The second is the ultra-wide lens of 5 MP with an aperture of f/2.2, the third is a 2 MP (macro) and the fourth is a 2MP camera lens (depth). It has an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calling. It has a 6000mAh battery for power, which provides 58-hour backups on the 4G network.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy F12

The Samsung Galaxy F12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, which comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone works on the Android 11 operating system. These phones are equipped with Exynos 850 processor. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which can also be expanded with the help of a microSD card.

Camera and Battery

Samsung Galaxy F12’s camera is its prime feature. For photography, this phone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, with a primary sensor of 48 MP. It uses Samsung’s Isocell technology and GM2 sensors. This will give clearer and best camera images. The back panel of the phone also features an LED flash. The Samsung Galaxy F12 powers a 6000mAh battery that comes with 15W fast charging support.

Xiaomi India Appoints Alvin Tse As New GM, Anuj Sharma Returns As CMO In A Major Rejig

Apple WWDC 2022: Here’s How To Watch The Keynote On Any Device

Best Gaming Laptops To Buy Under Rs 50,000: MSI Modern 14, Acer Aspire 5, More

OnePlus Is No Longer The Brand It Once Was… And That’s All Right

Apple App Store Stopped Fraudulent Transactions Worth A Whopping $1.5 Billion In 2021. Details

Uttarakhand: 22 Pilgrims Die After Bus Falls Into Gorge. PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

India-Qatar Business Forum: VP Naidu Launches ‘Start-Up Bridge’ To Link Ecosystems Of Both Economies

Weather Update: Delhi Continues To Reel Under Heatwave With Maximum Temperature At 47.3 Degree Celsius

Rafael Nadal Beats Casper Ruud In Straight Sets To Clinch Record-Extending 14th French Open Title

BJP Leader’s Controversial Remarks On Prophet: Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Summons Indian Envoy

source