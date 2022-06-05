Hoge Coin Price Prediction June 2022-2025 – Business 2 Community

Ads

The success of Dogecoin helped create a pathway for an array of ‘meme coins’ to launch, aiming to replicate the incredible returns experienced by DOGE holders. Although most of these meme coins have amounted to nothing, a select few have generated media attention – with HOGE being one of them.

This article will discuss our Hoge Coin price prediction in detail, highlighting its utility and value potential, before showing you the best place to invest in cryptocurrency today – with low trading fees.

The Hoge coin price is trading around $0.000050, following a sharp decline from November 2021’s all-time highs. Let’s take a brief look at the coin’s price prospects for the years ahead, which we will cover in more detail later in this article:





Dogecoin was (and still is) one of the best meme coins on the market, experiencing tremendous success in 2021 that went way beyond what the coin’s developers expected. As noted in the intro, this enabled more meme coins (like HOGE) to launch and build on DOGE’s success. With that in mind, let’s explore what Hoge coin is and its price history up until this point.

As detailed in the Hoge Finance whitepaper, HOGE is an ERC-20 token hosted on the Ethereum blockchain that implements unique tokenomics to incentivize holders not to sell. The primary mechanism that helps HOGE achieve this is a 2% tax on every transaction. Half of this tax income is distributed back to token holders, whilst the other half is burned forever.



This process makes Hoge coin ‘deflationary’ rather than ‘inflationary’. Those who buy Dogecoin will know that DOGE falls into the latter category since the token’s total supply can increase through mining. Hoge coin takes the opposite approach since the token’s supply will gradually decrease, making the remaining tokens scarce and more valuable.

Like most cryptocurrencies, HOGE is entirely decentralized and owned by community members. Notably, the development team did not receive a token allocation at launch, instead opting to purchase their tokens on the open market. This is one of the most appealing aspects of Hoge coin, as it implies that the developers were not in the project to make a quick buck.



Hoge coin was first launched on a cryptocurrency exchange back in May 2021, although it is now available on exchanges such as Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and Gate.io. Within two weeks of launching, HOGE’s price had surged an impressive 223%, hitting a high of $0.00052. This high was short-lived, with the Hoge coin price decreasing over the following six months.

However, the Hoge crypto price skyrocketed in late 2021, returning over 910% between September and October. Once again, this high was only fleeting, and HOGE descended aggressively. At the time of writing in April 2022, the price of Hoge coin is now 93% less than October 2021’s all-time highs.

Before we move on to our Hoge coin price prediction, let’s summarize the key events in HOGE’s lifespan:





Before you invest in cryptocurrency, it’s crucial to understand the coin’s prospects over the short and long term. As you’ll now be aware, Hoge coin has had a chequered history, with dramatic highs being immediately followed by crushing lows. But what can we expect from the coin in the future?

Like other meme coins, HOGE relies heavily on community backing. The official HOGE subreddit has over 22,000 members, whilst the project’s Twitter page has over 64,000 followers. This sort of community backing is crucial to smaller coins’ success, especially when they don’t have the same utility as other cryptos.

The Hoge coin whitepaper notes the team’s ambition to create a ‘HOGE brand’ that will introduce the benefits of cryptocurrency to the mainstream. This will be aided by implementing a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), where the token holders have the final say in the project’s future moves.



Investors who buy Shiba Inu will know that a collaborative community can make all the difference. However, for HOGE to really begin increasing in price, there will need to be some sort of ‘event’ that kickstarts momentum. For Dogecoin, this came in the form of Reddit backing and mentions from high-profile names like Elon Musk, which started a bullish snowball effect.

If Hoge coin can benefit from an event like this, it will help mobilize the coin’s strong community – pushing the price higher. Due to this, our Hoge Finance price prediction estimates the token could reach $0.0001 by the end of 2022.





The majority of the best altcoins all have one thing in common – real-world utility. This facet helps drive investor demand and is key to long-term success. Relating this to Hoge coin, this is certainly something that the project has struggled with, although there do seem to be a few areas of improvement recently.

Firstly, Hoge has entered the NFT space by releasing its own collection, dubbed ‘HOGE Moments’. For people looking to invest in NFTs, this collection could provide another avenue to generate returns since it only contains five digital assets at present. However, the Hoge Finance whitepaper does mention further collections that are set to be released in the future.

Another plan that is in the works is the Hoge NFT Marketplace. Details are scarce on when the marketplace will launch and what features it will contain, although this plan has generated a lot of buzz amongst community members. Although it will not be directly competing with the best NFT marketplaces, releasing a dedicated Hoge NFT marketplace will undoubtedly create another reason to hold Hoge coin.



At present, Hoge Finance does have a dedicated website called HogeMint that acts as the minting platform for Hoge Finance NFT drops. There isn’t much activity on the platform, with the last update coming in August 2021. The assumption amongst community members is that this is because the upcoming NFT marketplace will take its place – although this is currently just speculation.

Ultimately, if Hoge Finance can stick to its word and launch its NFT marketplace (along with some additional collections), it’ll provide a real use-case for Hoge coin. If this occurs, our Hoge coin price prediction estimates the token could reach $0.00028 by the end of 2023.

Now let’s turn our attention to the longer term. Digging deeper into Hoge coin’s utility, finding a use case that can sustain the coin over many years is challenging. As noted earlier, the token’s innovative tokenomics do provide a way of creating scarcity within Hoge coin’s supply – but this aspect can only achieve so much.

Crypto staking is possible with HOGE, as token holders can supply liquidity through the Uniswap platform. According to recent data, this process can yield between 5% and 6% annually – a much higher return than with traditional bank accounts. However, as you can imagine, the risks are also much higher due to the coin’s price volatility.



The Hoge coin roadmap also mentions plans to alter the burn rate in the future, meaning that 1.4% of the transaction fee will be burned, rather than the 1% in effect right now. According to CoinMarketCap, HOGE’s current supply is now only 402 billion – much less than the 1 trillion tokens created at launch. Assuming the burn rate gathers steam, this would undoubtedly increase the value of the remaining tokens.

Overall, most of HOGE’s prospects hinge on the team managing to stick to their word and complete the plans noted on the project’s roadmap. The roadmap mentions ideas such as a crowdfunding platform, a DEX, and improved liquidity locking. If these ideas come to fruition, we could see HOGE reach $0.0005 by the end of 2025.





As you can see from the HOGE price chart, this token can be highly volatile, making it more suitable for investors with high risk tolerance. It’s not uncommon for the Hoge coin price to double before immediately retreating to its original level.

With that in mind, the table below presents some areas of interest to keep an eye on concerning the HOGE price in the future:

For Hoge coin to be considered the best crypto under $1, the coin must have real-world utility that can benefit token holders. Let’s explore the token’s use cases more thoroughly to ensure you have a comprehensive understanding of how it is used:

Naturally, a small altcoin like HOGE has attracted investment from people who are only interested in speculating on the token’s price. This is understandable, given the 900%+ price increase in late 2021. However, this can also negatively affect Hoge coin, as once a new high has been reached, these speculators tend to close out their position, forcing the price down immediately.

As touched on earlier, HOGE can also be used for staking. This is currently only available through Uniswap and involves providing liquidity to the liquidity pool whilst generating a yield in return. Although annual returns can be upwards of 5%, the giant fluctuations in the token’s price tend to eradicate any gains that investors make. If HOGE were to be listed on additional yield farming platforms, this would provide greater flexibility (and safety) for token holders.



Finally, the prospect of HOGE NFTs is another reason to own Hoge coin. Although these NFTs are now available to purchase through OpenSea, they were initially available through the HogeMint platform. Looking ahead, the development team’s plans to launch a Hoge NFT Marketplace, which would likely utilize Hoge coin as its native currency, could be a significant driver of the token’s demand.

Although Hoge coin is affected by crypto news, much like other small altcoins, there are other factors that influence the price. Let’s dive in and discuss three of these factors:

Meme coins rely heavily on community backing since most of them don’t possess that same utility that the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum have. Ultimately, community backing tends to come in the form of retail traders who buy in based on hype. Although this can benefit tokens in the short term, it often leads to rapid price decreases when these traders close out their positions.

As noted by Yahoo Finance, token burns create a deflationary asset which makes them ‘rarer’ due to their lowered supply. This is one of the critical aspects of the Hoge coin project, as the total supply will gradually decrease over time. Since there are still over 400 billion tokens in existence, it may take a long time before these effects become noticeable – although this process will speed up once the development team increase the burn rate.



Finally, the Hoge coin price is also driven by the plans in the projects’ roadmap. These include arrangements for Hoge coin merchandise to be released and bridges to other networks such as Polygona and BSC. There are even plans for a ‘HOGE Space Program’ that aims to develop a platform to integrate crypto technologies into orbit. Again, there hasn’t been any movement in this area yet, although the potential has resulted in many investors holding on to their tokens.

Before rounding off this Hoge coin price prediction, let’s briefly discuss whether HOGE is the best crypto to invest in this year. As you’ll be aware by now, although Hoge coin has experienced some impressive highs in its short lifespan, it does suffer from a lack of real-world utility. Thus, if you’re looking for an alternative token to add to your portfolio, we’d recommend considering Lucky Block.

Lucky Block is a first-of-its-kind lottery platform hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and leverages blockchain technology to improve the user experience. Lucky Block’s team believes that today’s lottery systems are outdated, leading them to develop a fairer and more transparent system that will appeal to users worldwide.

The lynchpin of the Lucky Block platform is LBLOCK – the platform’s native token. LBLOCK can be used to purchase lotto tickets through the Lucky Block app, although most investors will find the yield it offers very appealing. LBLOCK holders who connect their wallets to the Lucky Block app will receive regular dividend payments, equating to a yield of more than 19% per year.



As noted in the Lucky Block whitepaper, the yield corresponds to the number of users on the platform – so as Lucky Block expands, so too will investors’ rewards. LBLOCK has also been used as a speculative asset, as the token was listed on PancakeSwap earlier this year and immediately produced quadruple-digit gains for investors.

Finally, Lucky Block has even entered the NFT space through the Platinum Rollers Club collection, which offers holders the chance to win an exclusive daily jackpot that runs separately from the platform’s regular jackpots. With over 44,000 members now part of Lucky Block’s Telegram group, there’s certainly scope for this token to go on another bull run in the weeks and months ahead.

If you’d like to buy Lucky Block today, you can do so by following the steps shown below:





In conclusion, this Hoge coin price prediction has covered everything you need to know about the token and its future plans. HOGE has undoubtedly caught the attention of investors, with a vast community forming around the token. If HOGE can leverage this backing and create further utility, we could see the coin return to the lofty heights of 2021.

However, if you’re looking for a more established altcoin to invest in, we recommend checking out Lucky Block. Lucky Block’s innovative crypto-lottery platform looks set to make waves and has already gained traction in the mainstream media. With the LBLOCK token now having a market cap of nearly $300 million, the token is undoubtedly worth considering as an addition to your portfolio.







For HOGE to reach $1, the token’s value would need to increase by 19,230x, based on today’s price. As expected, the coin’s market cap at this level would be worth more than the entire crypto market combined – leading us to assume that HOGE is unlikely ever to meet these heights.

Our Hoge coin price prediction for 2025 estimates that the coin could reach $0.0005. This would be an increase of 904% from today’s price.

The first recorded price of Hoge coin was $0.00000148 in February 2021. This occurred before HOGE was listed on any major exchanges.

The all-time high for Hoge coin was $0.00096, which occurred in March 2021. This coincided with the rise of other meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which prompted great retail interest in HOGE.

You can buy Hoge coin on a selection of decentralized exchanges, such as Uniswap and PancakeSwap. HOGE can also be purchased on Gate.io, BitMart, BKEX, and WhiteBIT.

