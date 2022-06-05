Online cryptocurrency investment scheme costs Hagersville resident $400,000 – CTV News London

Ads

Haldimand County OPP are warning the public to be vigilant after a Hagersville resident was defrauded of $400,000 by investing in cryptocurrency with an online cryptocurrency brokerage.

Police said the suspected fraud has been occurring since September 2021.

“At this time, the victim is not able to retrieve their money from the investments,” said police in a news release.

Due to the large amount of funds missing, the Haldimand Crime Unit has taken over of the investigation.

Tips from OPP:

To learn about ways to protect yourself from scams and frauds, the OPP encourages community members to stay educated on fraud prevention.

If you are the recipient of a fraudulent call, text or email, or if you’ve been a victim of a fraud, you are encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or visit http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

