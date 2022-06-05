'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Rumored To Return for Second Season – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” was originally intended as a limited series for Disney+. However, according to a new report from MakingStarWars, plans for a second season are moving forward. While not many details were revealed about Season 2, the outlet claims their sources have informed them that certain scenes in the final episode have been cut or changed in order to continue the story for additional episodes.

It’s no secret that “Obi-Wan Kenobi’ has been a huge success for Disney+. The streamer recently revealed that “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is the most-watched Disney+ Original series premiere globally to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend.

During Star Wars Celebration last weekend, Ewan McGregor said he’d be at the next one and said he hopes fans enjoy the first six episodes of Kenobi before smiling and adding 7-10. While this could have been a joke, it’s also possible the actor was teasing there’s more in store for Kenobi.

As always, since nothing has been confirmed by Lucasfilm or Disney, we will treat this as a rumor for now.

The first three episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday until the finale on Wednesday, June 22.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

You can view the trailer for the series below and read about all of the big details we noticed in the first two episodes here.

Source: MakingStarWars.net

