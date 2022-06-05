Galaxy A73 gets June 2022 security update in Asia – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
The Galaxy A73 has started getting a new security update. Samsung was the first Android smartphone brand to release the June 2022 security update, and the Galaxy Tab S7 was the first device to get it. Now, the update is rolling out to the Galaxy A73.
The latest software update for the Galaxy A73 comes with firmware version A736BXXU1AVE3. The new update brings fixes for dozens of known privacy and security vulnerabilities. It is rolling out in Malaysia right now, and we expect it to reach other Asian and European countries within the next few days.
If you are a Galaxy A73 user in Malaysia, you can now download and install the latest security update by heading over to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Samsung launched the Galaxy A73 earlier this year with Android 12-based One UI 4 out of the box. It will receive four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates in the future.
Reviews
