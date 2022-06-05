American Finances Updates: How to claim stimulus checks, Gas Card available, Social Security payments… – Marca

Ads

Our live blog this Friday, April 29, brings you all the latest financial news from across the USA, including a monthly $500 anti-poverty check, $850 checks and a $150 Gas Card.

“I’m not considering $50,000 in debt reduction,” Biden stated in his speech at the White House. “But I am in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness.”

President Biden didn’t disclose the extent of how much debt he was evaluating to erase, during his campaign trail he was adamant to support $10,000 in relief.

Here are this Friday’s winning numbers of the Mega Millions Jackpot of $43 Million, make sure to cross your fingers and review your ticket carefully to know if you are the lucky holder of the winning stub.

It is no news that the salaries and wages are increasing as time goes by, however, many increments are just an adjustment to the inflation. Plus, there is student debt to be considered.

Class of 2022 expect to earn about $103,880 per year, despite that, the average salary for recently graduated professionals is only a bit more than $50,000 per year.

Employers are expected to hire 31% more newly graduated degree holders than what they did last year.

Due to the rising interest rates in mortgage payments, homeowners are looking into ARMs as a loan option, as they did in the real estate crisis of 2008.

The difference from the 2008 scenario is that now the timeframes are fixed and that there are also caps on the interest rate as well as more scrutiny regarding who is awarded the loan.

“You have double the number of borrowers out there applying for ARMs in the last four months because of how quickly the rates have come up,” Joel Kan, AVP of economic and industry forecasting at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Due to a misstatement in its earnings report that erased $170 billion from its value, Amazon fell to its lowest level since June 2020

The online retail giant reported a $4 billion loss in the first quarter of 2022, its first in seven years.

Meme-based cryptocurrencies gained a massive following and interest over the last years. Cryptos like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu went mainstream.

However, the creation of those coins started as a joke, and now hoard part of the crypto market.

The Chicago City Council passed and approved ‘Chicago Moves.’ The program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot will distribute 50,000 gas cards with $150 on each.

Chicago Moves will also distribute $50 transit cards to 100,000 users. Nevertheless, all these benefits are not available to most residents. Just a few Chicago residents will have the opportunity to earn one of the cards.

The Supplemental Security Income is a Federal income supplement program funded by general tax revenue.

It is designed to help aged, blind, and disabled people, who have little or no income. And it provides cash to meet basic needs for food, clothing, and shelter.

Many Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries receive their SSI payments on the first of each month.

Senior citizens in the U.S. are able to get discounted prices in some restaurants across the country, but which establishments have programs in place?

Some of the biggest restaurants in the country have deals for retirees, such as Applebee’s, IHOP and Wendy’s.

As part of the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund pilot program, young parents in the city of Baltimore could be able to receive 1,000 dollars over a two-year period.

The application process gets underway on May 2 and runs until May 9, so if you are interested, keep an eye out.

If you are filing your taxes late, you might want to find a way of reducing or getting rid of any potential penalties that might be coming your way.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has information on their website about potential penalty relief, should this be your first time.

In order to try and help lower-earning citizens, the state of Chicago is introducing monthly $500 anti-poverty stimulus checks.

There will be 5,000 residents who are able to receive this money for 12 months, and the recipients will be selected using a lottery format.

There will be 50,000 Gas Cards worth $150 each given out for free in Chicago, as part of a plan brought forward by the state’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

This program will look to help citizens with regard to the rising gas prices, which have shot up across the U.S.

The $1.2 billion budget surplus in the state of Maine has led to the announcement that an $850 stimulus check will be sent out to thousands of citizens.

To receive this money, you need to be a full-time resident in the state of Maine, in addition to having filed a state tax return.

Hello and welcome to our American Finances live blog this Friday, April 29, in which we discuss the latest financial news and updates across the United States. This includes some of the benefits programs on offer, in addition to money-saving tips.

Today, we will have a look at the monthly $500 checks going out to low-income residents in Chicago, in addition to the $150 Gas Cards that are on offer in the city. There will also be an update on the $850 check on offer in the state of Maine and any Social Security payments.

As news continue to filter in from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about tax refunds, we will keep you up to date on when you can expect your payment and much more. What’s more, there is likely to be an update on a potential monthly payment coming as part of the Supplemental Security Income program.

There is a lot to discuss in this Friday’s live blog on the latest financial news in the U.S., so stay with us to find out what is going on. The most recent updates will be at the top of the updates.

