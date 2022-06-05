2022 Apple iPad Air: how to preorder – The Verge

Ads

The faster, M1-powered Air starts at $599

As expected, preorders have officially opened up for the newest iPad to hit Apple’s lineup: the 2022 iPad Air. Announced alongside the new iPhone SE and Mac Studio during the company’s “Peek Performance” event on March 8th, the new base model starts at $599 and will be available beginning March 18th. You can, however, preorder the iPad Air starting today, March 11th, from Apple, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and a handful of other retailers.

The iPad Air boasts the same M1 chip found in the latest iPad Pro, as well as 5G connectivity and a USB-C port that allows for faster data transfer speeds. Apple says its eight-core CPU is up to 60 percent faster than the A14 Bionic processor in the 2020 iPad Air, too, and its eight-core GPU should provide two times the graphics power of its predecessor. The tablet houses a 12MP front-facing camera that can take advantage of Apple’s Center Stage feature, which is designed to automatically keep you centered in the frame during video calls.

Otherwise, the tablet is similar to the 2020 model and is available in two different storage configurations — 64GB and 256GB — each outfitted with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. We’ll have a review for the newest iPad Air in the near future, but if you’re looking to secure the slate ahead of its launch next week, it’s available for preorder right now in a slew of colors, including blue, gray, pink, purple, and a silver-gold colorway called “starlight.”

The new, Wi-Fi-equipped iPad Air with 64GB of storage retails for $599 and is available for preorder right now at Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Target. If you need more storage, the same retailers — Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Target — are currently taking preorders for the 256GB variant for $749. Again, both configurations will are slated to begin shipping on Friday, March 18th.

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

The 5G-equipped iPad Air with 64GB of storage starts at $749, while the 256GB cellular configuration retails for $899. Like with its Wi-Fi-only counterpart, you can preorder an unlocked model with 64GB of storage right now from Apple, Amazon, B&H Photo, Target and Best Buy. The unlocked, 256GB configuration is also currently up for preorder, specifically at Apple, Amazon, B&H Photo, Target and Best Buy. Both cellular configurations are expected to begin shipping on Friday, March 18th, when the tablet officially goes on sale.

The newest iPad Air boasts the same M1 chip found in the latest iPad Pro, along with 5G support, five color options, and a faster USB-C port. It also packs a 12-megapixel camera that can make use of Apple’s convenient Center Stage feature.

Update 4:57PM ET, March 11th: The 64GB, Wi-fi-equipped iPad Air is no longer available at Walmart starting at $559. We’ve updated the copy to reflect the change.

