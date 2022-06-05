If you'd bought $5000 of Tesla shares 5 years ago, woohoo! Here's how much you'd have now – The Motley Fool Australia

ASX 200
|
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
TO MAKE THE WORLD
SMARTER, HAPPIER, AND RICHER.
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.
We look at how much you would have netted if you’d bought the electric car company’s shares five years ago.
Image source: Getty Images
Despite the rollercoaster ride in 2022, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price has rocketed throughout the past five years.
In fact, the American automotive and clean energy company’s shares have soared tenfold in value, representing strong long-term growth.
During November 2021, Tesla shares reached an all-time high of US$1,243.49 before travelling lower soon afterwards. While the company’s shares have slightly recovered, they are still some way off moving again into uncharted territory for now.
Nonetheless, let’s wind the clock back and see how much you would have made if you’d invested $5,000 in Tesla shares five years ago.
If you’d spent $5,000 on Tesla shares five years ago, you would have bought them for US$67.97 (A$91.13) each. That’s using the exchange rate of US$1:$A0.7458 back on 31 May 2017.
Thus, this long-term investment would have given you approximately 54 shares without topping up along the way during retracement periods.
Looking at yesterday’s market close, the Tesla share price finished at US$759.63.
This means that those 54 shares would be worth a staggering US$41,020.02 right now, or A$57,114.14 using today’s exchange rate.
In percentage terms, the initial investment implies a return of about 1,017%, or an average return of 52.34% per year.
If you are wondering about Tesla’s dividends, the company has yet to pay a percentage of its profits to date. Previously, the board decided to invest in its business and keep the balance sheet healthy.
However, Tesla will seek approval from shareholders for a stock dividend at its annual shareholders meeting later this year.
If given the go ahead, the company will be able to issue additional stock after a final approval by its board of directors.
Stock dividends, unlike cash dividends, dilute the value of each share. In layman’s terms, it’s more like a miniature stock split than a conventional cash dividend that is paid to shareholders.
Over the past 12 months, the Tesla share price has gained 21% but is down almost 37% year to date.
Tesla has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 102.65 and commands a market capitalisation of a massive $787 billion.
Before you consider Tesla, you’ll want to hear this.
Motley Fool Investing expert Scott Phillips just revealed what he believes are the 5 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Tesla wasn’t one of them.
The online investing service he’s run for over a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with stock picks that have doubled, tripled or even more.* And right now, Scott thinks there are 5 stocks that are better buys.
See The 5 Stocks
*Returns as of January 13th 2022
Motley Fool contributor Aaron Teboneras has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool Australia’s parent company Motley Fool Holdings Inc. has positions in and has recommended Tesla. The Motley Fool Australia has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. This article contains general investment advice only (under AFSL 400691). Authorised by Scott Phillips.
June 1, 2022 | Mitchell Lawler
These three companies are dodging disappoint today.
Read more »
June 1, 2022 | James Mickleboro
These ASX shares are having a good day…
Read more »
June 1, 2022 | Zach Bristow
A more positive outlook for the company has investors biting today.
Read more »
June 1, 2022 | James Mickleboro
Here’s why these were the best performing ASX 200 shares in May…
Read more »
May 31, 2022 | Monica O’Shea
A number of brokers think the rare earths producer’s shares are set to surge even higher.
Read more »
May 31, 2022 | James Mickleboro
These ASX shares are rising on Tuesday…
Read more »
May 30, 2022 | Brooke Cooper
It’s a good day to be invested in these ASX 200 shares.
Read more »
May 30, 2022 | James Mickleboro
These ASX shares are on fire on Monday…
Read more »
View All
In this FREE STOCK REPORT, Scott Phillips, and his team at Motley Fool’s Share Advisor have released a special free report, detailing 5 ASX stocks that they think could be fantastic stocks to own as investors prepare for their retirement.
Sign Up for Take Stock
Investment news, stock ideas, and more, straight to your inbox.
Get Started Investing
You can do it. Learn about investing with our Investing Education hub.
Win at Retirement
Our latest articles and strategies for the post-work life you want.
Listen to Our Podcast
Hear our experts take on shares, the market & how to invest.
Join Our Premium Community
Join our flagship membership service, Share Advisor.
To make the world Smarter, Happier, And Richer
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show and premium investing services. The Motley Fool launched its Australian presence in 2011, and since then has grown to reach over 1 million Australians.
Read more about us >
This Service provides only general, and not personalised financial advice, and has not taken your personal circumstances into account. The Motley Fool Australia operates under AFSL 400691. For more information please see our Financial Services Guide. Please remember that investments can go up and down. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future returns. The Motley Fool Australia does not guarantee the performance of, or returns on any investment.
© 2010 – 2021 The Motley Fool Australia Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.
ACN: 146 988 052
Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL): 400691
The Motley Fool Australia, PO Box 104, Isle of Capri, Qld 4217
Contact Details:
Phone: (03) 8592 4841
Email: [email protected]
Our friendly customer service team will happily get back to you as soon as they can.
If you'd bought $5000 of Tesla shares 5 years ago, woohoo! Here's how much you'd have now – The Motley Fool Australia
ASX 200