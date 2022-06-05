Mehracki (MKI) To Follow The Footsteps of Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – The Portugal News

Ads

The world has been witnessing the amazing power of cryptocurrency in recent years. Many doubters have become investors while those who invested early have gone on to become millionaires. Making investments in cryptocurrency sounds easy, but it can be tougher than it seems.

By Advertiser, in Crypto · 31 May 2022, 15:37 · 0 Comments

Before making any investments, is it best to conduct thorough research on various crypto projects to find the right one for you as an investor.

For example, Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two of the biggest cryptos in the market and are known to be good ones to invest in, however, Mehracki (MKI) is a new coin to enter the market and is currently in the first stage of presale. With various features and plans in place, Mehracki seems to be one worth investing in.

Mehracki (MKI)

Mehracki is a new crypto that is set to follow in the footsteps of some of the most successful coins in the market. MKI is a community-led coin and has various features and services available for its users.

Meme coins are sometimes frowned upon due to their lack of real-life applications, however, Mehracki ensures to find solutions and meet the needs of its users. Some examples of how Mehracki stands out include:

With these unique features, Mehracki stands out in the market and has strong potential to take over the crypto market.



Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market and is the current king of altcoins.

Ethereum’s success didn’t happen overnight but was a combination of hard work and great application. By creating a very unique blockchain technology, this crypto was able to offer services to many other cryptos that came after it and still do.

Its value has continued to soar as new cryptos still aim to base networks on their blockchain. Ethereum is expected to make an upgrade soon, which could be a great turning point for the crypto as it aims to dislodge Bitcoin.

Despite facing some issues recently including high gas fees, ETH aims to resolve this issue to stay at the top.

Shiba Inu entered the crypto world as a meme coin, aiming for the same success Dogecoin had. Soon after its release, it saw a similar level of success and is now the second most popular meme coin in the market.

Shiba Inu has fought hard to overshadow rumours of it being a scam, and once it became successful, it was soon seen as a big influence on the new meme coins entering the market.

SHIB is currently ranked 16th on CoinMarketCap, just 6 positions behind Dogecoin.

Now is the time to invest in Mehracki as it is in the presale stage. This means that MKI token prices are low and will most likely rise after launch. Plus, with its potential to do well, what better time to invest than now?

For more information on Mehracki, use the links below:

Join Presale: presale.mehracki.io/register

Website: mehracki.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

