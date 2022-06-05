How to enable Android app support on Windows 11 – Gadgets Now

Ads

First, you need to enable two features in Windows 11 — Virtual Machine Platform and Windows HypervisorPlatform. To enable them, click on Start and type ‘Turn Windows features on or off and press enter. Look for both the options, enable them and restart your computer.

Download Windows Subsystem for Android with Amazon App Store. Once downloaded, right-click on the Windows button and click on Windows Terminal (Admin). Here type ‘add-appxpackage -Path “enter the path of the download package including package name”. Hit enter to start the installation process.

Search for the app and download it on your Windows 11 PC. Install and run the app. It will then ask you to enable Windows Subsystem for Android. Here you will need to follow to instructions to enable it.

Once all the above-mentioned steps are complete, your Windows 11 PC is ready to run Android apps. You can either install Amazon AppStore or download app’s apk and install the app using the WSA PacMan tool.

