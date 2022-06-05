Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop All-Time Low Prices on Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 7 – MacRumors

Ads

We’re recapping the week’s best deals today, including all-time low prices that are still up for grabs on the Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 7, along with steep markdowns on AirPods and AirTag.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One of the first notable deals of the week was on the 32GB Apple TV 4K, which dropped to $149.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00. This is a record low price on this model of the Apple TV 4K, and the 64GB device is also seeing a record low discount to $169.99.

As we’ve seen over the past few weeks, Apple’s line of AirPods remain at solid low prices on Amazon. You can get the AirPods 2 for $99.99 ($29 off), AirPods 3 for $149.99 ($29 off), AirPods Pro for $179.99 ($69 off), and AirPods Max for $449.99 ($99 off). These are all among the best prices we’ve seen so far in 2022.

This week saw an ongoing string of great discounts across the Apple Watch family, including record lows on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. The former model saw prices starting at $329.00 for the 41mm GPS device, and reaching up to $70 off on Amazon.

There was also a rare ultra-low discount on the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7, available for $410.00, down from $529.00. This $119 off markdown is the best deal we’ve seen on any Cellular Series 7 model, and it’s still on sale now.

Apple’s AirTag 4-Pack dropped to $89.00 this week on Amazon, down from $99.00. Along with that sale, we saw discounts arrive for the MagSafe Battery Pack at $79.99 ($19 off) and the MagSafe Charger at $34.00 ($5 off).

In our latest exclusive deal we partnered with Flexibits to offer our readers 75 percent off their first year of Flexibits Premium, which includes access to Fantastical and Cardhop. The deal can be acquired by clicking on the header on Flexibits’ website to redeem 75 percent off your next purchase.

You’ll need to create a Flexibits account and begin a 14 day free trial of Flexibits Premium, either for an Individual or Family Plan, and the 75 percent off sale will be applied to either option. Fantastical is a calendar app that can sync across apps for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Similarly, Cardhop can sync across Apple devices and provides a more in-depth contact management platform.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we’ve been tracking over the past week.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source