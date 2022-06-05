Crypto Racing: Elite Token Announces NFT Drop and the First Market-Based, Cross-Platform Metaverse Game, The Runiverse – Yahoo Finance

Ads

Play to Earn Investment Metaverse Release Inaugurates an Ecosystem Populated with Celebrities and Rewards

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elite Token (www.elite-token.com), the all-in-one crypto system for mobile, influencers, NFTs, metaverse and Play2Earn, today announced the NFT Drop and the beta version of the “Runiverse.” The new gaming platform works across the most popular metaverses (Sandbox, Decentraland, Star Atlas), allowing users to challenge other players on the performance of the crypto market.

The Runiverse is Play-to-Earn and gamified investment. In a fun application, users effectively do short trades, betting cryptocurrencies against one another based on their market performance within 30 second periods. The various cryptocurrencies are represented by NFT skins called “Runners” that race against one another. You can either bet on a given cryptocurrency (someone’s Runner NFT), and get a reward if it wins, or, if you are the holder of a Runner NFT, get a cut of all the races won by the cryptocurrency that your NFT represents. The game is based on real-time oracle data from Quickswap and Binance.

Major Cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrencies featured include key names with high potential: $AAVE, $AMP, Automata $ATA, Basic Attention Token $BAT, Binance’s $BNB, the Binance stablecoin BUSD, Chiliz $CHZ, Compound $COMP, Curve $CRV, Elite Token’s native coin $ELITE, Enjin Coin $ENJ, Fantom $FTM, Gnosis $GNO, The Graph $GRT, Holo $HOT, IoTeX $IOTX, Loopring $LRC, Decentraland $MANA, Polygon $MATIC, Maker $MKR, $PENKY, QuickSwap $QUICK, The Sandbox $SAND, SushiSwap $SUSHI, Theta Network $THETA, UniLend $UFT, Uniswap $UNI, Wrapped Bitcoin $WBTC, $WETH, 1inch Network $1INCH, Yearn.Finance, $YFI.

The NFT avatars that race in the name of crypto tokens are represented by celebrities like Gianluca Vacchi, an Italian multimillionaire stock magnate turned DJ, who is a co-founder of Elite Token. Elite’s P2E app stands to replace horse betting with crypto racing, and horses with celebrities.

How it Works

Every competition takes place on NFT “Tracks” with NFT skins called “Runners”. Owners of one of these kinds of NFTs, get rewarded every time it is used as a Track or if the Runner is chosen by a player. The rewards promise to be considerable, with annual earnings estimated to be several $ thousands. Details on the concept can be found in the litepaper, users can explore the game via a beta on the Runiverse website. Starting today, the beta lets players earn real crypto.

The Runiverse is a “double or nothing” game: the bet is always $5 per player, with the possibility to take home the pot of $10, minus 5% that is distributed among the owners of the NFTs involved. In each game, NFTs receive 5% of the total prize pot, while each Runner NFT gets 1%, and each Track NFT 3%.

Runiverse NFTs and Customized DJ Compositions

Elite Token’s early access white list NFT sale starts today at 11:00 AM ET and offers a chance for early birds to get a special discount and secure a limited edition ”Winning Emotes” NFT before the public sale begins. The sale, which consists of several rounds, will begin by offering “Emote NFTs.” These cosmetic NFTs are nonfunctional emojis that will add special effects. The first set will include various dances and the unpublished soundtracks of famous DJs. The Emote dances that represent the $ELITE token are based on co-founder Gianluca’s famous viral beach dance.

Entrepreneur and DJ Gianluca Vacchi: “When the founders of the Runiverse asked me to reproduce my dances from Instagram and TikTok for their project, I was fascinated by the idea of connecting a set of collectibles with current trends in the metaverse. Giving a second life to my dancing was really enjoyable and I also had a lot of fun wearing the sensor suit to faithfully reproduce them. I chose to associate my character with the $ELITE token, a project that I am launching that will integrate blockchain and tokenization with a telco for the very first time ever.”

After the sale of the Winning Emotes NFTs, Skins and Tracks will be auctioned individually once every two weeks. The auctions on OpenSea and on eliteplace.io will begin with the Tracks. Twelve are currently available. Each Runner skin represents a different cryptocurrency; for each cryptocurrency a mere 5 NFTs exist. Once the available Runner skins are sold, no more will be issued, and owners can earn on all the players that choose to run with the cryptocurrency represented by their NFT.

Elite Token Ecosystem

Elite Token is creating a larger crypto ecosystem which will unite the mobile industry, influencers, international celebrities, NFTs, the Metaverse, and Play2Earn. The $ELITE token represents the entry ticket into, and center of this ecosystem. For the first time ever, it will link the services of a telco to a cryptocurrency. The Runiverse is the first in a series of products in the ecosystem which is set to be released in the coming months.

For more information on Runiverse, visit www.runiverse.org. To learn more about Elite Token, visit https://www.elite-token.com/.

About the Runiverse:

The Runiverse is an exciting cross-metaverse gaming platform where you can challenge other players on the performance of the crypto market. Every competition takes place on NFT tracks with NFT runners called “Skins”. As an owner of a Runiverse NFT, you will get rewarded every time your NFT is used as a Track or your Runner is chosen by a player. The Runiverse NFTs are available on the OpenSea marketplace.

Visit: www.runiverse.org

Press Kit: https://www.runiverse.org/press

About Elite Token

Elite Token is built on the Polygon blockchain. It uses the $ELITE token to enable a unique ecosystem uniting the mobile industry, influencers, NFTs and a native NFT Marketplace, the metaverse, gaming, and Play2Earn in a magic mix. It offers valuable opportunities to all. Investors gain a new asset class. Users can realize their dreams while browsing exclusive content and interacting with icons and business partners. Creators can raise capital, start projects, and interact with their fanbase.

Visit: www.elite-token.com

Is Apple ready to take the big leap into the metaverse? This alternative or virtual world in which we will interact with technological tools and augmented reality has become the new battleground for tech giants such as Microsoft , Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (Meta) , each of which is developing devices to mix the real world and the digital world. The Cupertino-based company, which revolutionized the phone in 2007 with the iPhone, could once again be about to unveil a technological tool that will change the way we approach the famous virtual world.

Apple's WWDC 2022 kicks off Monday. Here's everything you can expect from the big show.

Google has halted businesses from using RCS for promotion in India, the company's biggest market by users, following reports of rampant spam by some firms in a setback for the standard that the company is hoping to help become the future of SMS messaging. Google, Samsung and a number of other firms including telecom operators have rolled out support for RCS to hundreds of millions of users worldwide in recent years. Google said last month that RCS messaging in the Messages app for Android had amassed over 500 million monthly active users.

(Bloomberg) — D1 Capital Partners, the hedge fund firm that wagers on public and private companies, has tumbled 22.5% this year through May, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without De

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope of winning the great inf

Oil prices rose more than $2 in early trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.63, or 1.4%, at $120.50 a barrel after hitting a three-month high of $120.99. Saudi Arabia raised the official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia to a $6.50 premium versus the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, up from a premium of $4.40 in June, state oil produce Aramco said on Sunday.

Real estate agent vs. mortgage broker: Real estate agents help clients buy or sell homes, and mortgage brokers help clients find affordable home loans.

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices No

British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights. Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports have been particularly hit by major disruption over the past week. Shapps, who said earlier this week airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they could not staff, said the industry had to sort out the problem.

(Bloomberg) — The nascent rebound from a two-year low in emerging-market stocks is faltering on concern the Federal Reserve and other global policy makers will fail to orchestrate a soft landing for the world economy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More I

(Bloomberg) — Two Chinese investment banks plan to lay off about 30% of their Hong Kong staff this year, Sing Tao Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe cuts will impact more than 100 people a

Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolTo hear some of the chatter in financial markets and corporate

Tesla is rebounding from lows while BYD races toward highs as it seizes Tesla's EV sales crown and takes on the Model 3.

McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.

Learn why Bitcoin's price fluctuates and about the factors that contribute to the wild price swings.

It was a bearish week for the European majors, with a pickup in inflationary pressure, weak private sector PMIs, and US nonfarm payrolls weighing.

(Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said it “may make sense” to lift tariffs on some goods as a way to tame the hottest inflation in almost four decades. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol“Ste

The RBA and the ECB deliver monetary policy decisions in the week ahead, with economic data from the Eurozone, China, and the US to also draw interest.

During a recession, investors need to act cautiously but remain vigilant in monitoring the market landscape for opportunities.

source