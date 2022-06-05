Stimulus Check Get My Payment Status Not Available – Kiplinger's Personal Finance

Ads

With a fair amount of fanfare, the IRS recently released its "Get My Payment" tool. This online app—located on the IRS website at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment—is supposed to let you:

Unfortunately, however, many people (millions?) can't get any information out of this tool. They keep getting a message saying: "Payment Status Not Available. According to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time." It can be very frustrating if you're one of the people getting this message every day—believe me, I know, because I'm one of them.

According to the IRS, there are several reasons why the "Get My Payment" tool will give you the "Payment Status Not Available" messages, including:

For many of us, it looks like we'll just need to wait a little longer. The IRS updates the tool once per day (overnight), and they're working on adding more data to allow more people to use the tool. So, I guess working a little harder on being patient will do me some good.

(To find out how much money you'll get, use our Stimulus Check Calculator.)

Kiplinger is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site www.futureplc.com

© Future US LLC, 10th floor, 1100 13th Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. All rights reserved.

source