Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted By a Top Brazilian Football Club as a Payment Option – Times Tabloid

Sao Paulo FC, a top Brazilian Football Club, is now accepting the popular meme token, Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a payment option for tickets.

The football club announced the new development via its official Twitter handle a few days ago. According to the report, the payment will be facilitated by the crypto trading platform Bitso, Sao Paulo’s official sponsor.

This implies that members of Sao Paulo’s Socio Torcedor program can now buy tickets for their team’s matches using cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu (SHIB). It should be noted that Bitso added support for Shiba Inu on its platform in early January 2022.

The announcement reads, “There’s news in the area for you, fan partner! In partnership with @BitsoBr, the official sponsor of @SaoPauloFC, #TorcidaQueConduz can now buy tickets for games at Morumbi by paying in cryptocurrencies, isn’t that awesome?”

You can use @Shibtoken to purchase soccer tickets at @SaoPauloFC through @Bitso ! #SHIBARMY https://t.co/VGhzgpqvt4

— The Bus (@TheBus37643251) June 3, 2022

The image captioned in the tweet also shows that the BitPay service has also been deployed by the football club.

A SHIB user confirmed the acceptance of SHIB via BitPay by Sao Paulo FC. The crypto payments processor, BitPay, officially began supporting Shiba Inu in late 2021, which allowed spending SHIB at hundreds of BitPay merchants where Shiba Inu is accepted.

With this move, Sao Paulo, one of the biggest and most decorated clubs in Brazil, has become the first team in the country to accept cryptocurrencies.

