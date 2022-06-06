IPL 2022: Disney+ Hotstar announces new audio descriptive Hindi commentary feature – The Indian Express

Ads

Disney+ Hotstar has introduced a new Audio Descriptive Commentary in Hindi feature for users that lets them hear detailed commentary of IPL (Indian Premier League) matches while they stream. The feature is aimed at helping visually impaired Disney+ Hotstar customers who can now experience the match with the same gripping feeling during ball-to-ball delivery.

The feature will also be useful for the elderly and casual viewers, as users can now focus on the descriptive audio commentary when they’re doing chores, attending someone at the door or other instances of multitasking.

The feature is available to viewers in India, Canada and Singapore for four playoff IPL 2022 matches until May 29.

Disney+ Hotstar users can hear the audio commentary from Prasar Bharti alum, signature voices that described older cricket matches on radio and TV years ago. Commentators include Sanjay Banerjee, Ajay Mehra, Sunil Vaidya, and Naveen Srivastava.

“By making the on-field action inclusive, through its pioneering technological innovations, Disney+ Hotstar aims to cater to under-served communities and the elderly. This will significantly increase their access to live sports so that every Indian household can partake in the excitement and fun of watching IPL,” Disney+ Hotstar said.

Disney+ Hotstar customers can enable the new feature by heading to the app’s audio settings while streaming an IPL match and toggling the option for Audio Descriptive Commentary.

Disney+ Hotstar reported 50.1 million paid subscribers earlier this month, which is also 36 per cent of the Disney+ subscriber base. In India, Disney+ Hotstar also ties up with telecom providers like Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea to provide bundled prepaid plans that offer an included Disney+ Hotstar subscription for three months or a full year, depending on which plan you opt for.

