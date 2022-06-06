Man killed, 7 injured after shooting at Chesterfield graduation party – CBS 6 News Richmond WTVR

Ads

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old man was killed and seven other people were injured at a graduation party in Chester Friday night.

Police were called Stepney Road and Weybridge Road for a report of shots fired just after 10:20 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

Officials said six people were shot and two others had non-firearm related injuries at the party in the 10960 block of Stepney Road.

Police said more than 50 shots were fired from at least four different weapons, according to casings that were recovered at the scene.

UNCUT VIDEO: Police on scene of Chesterfield graduation party shooting

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Taborri J. Carter, of the 21100 block of Bailey’s Grove Drive, suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Officers rendered emergency aid to Carter, but he died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” police said.

Five other shooting victims, who police said had already gone to hospitals and other locations before officers arrived, appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, according to officials said.

Additionally, police said two people were hurt when they were hit by a car as they ran from the scene of the shooting.

WATCH: Police hold news conference after deadly Chesterfield graduation party

Police: Party flyer posted to Instagram; fights happened before shooting

Police held a news conference Saturday afternoon where they showed a screengrab of an invitation for the gradation party for a Thomas Dale High School student that was posted on Instagram.

Major Brad Badgerow said police received at least three calls Friday night regarding a disturbance in the area to include music, loud voices, and cars. However officers were not deployed because they were busy handling other calls of higher importance.

“When you hear those compared to what we first get as a disturbance or loud music, that’ll hold for a little bit,” Badgerow said. “But then obviously, when the “shots fired” call came in is when we left the other stuff pretty quickly and showed up.”

Before the shooting call, Badgerow said police were told about two fights “between females” at the party.

“So there is a fight between a couple of females. I’m told that that was broken up,” Badgerow said. “And then shortly after that, another fight started. And then very shortly after that is when the shots fired call came in.”

Shooting victims ranged in age from 16 and 21

Badgerow estimated that between 50 and 100 people were at the party, many of whom police believe were underage.

Badgerow identified the shooting victims as a 16-year-old from Chesterfield; an 18-year-old from Chesterfield; an 18-year-old from Hopewell; a 19-year-old from Dinwiddie and a 21-year-old from Prince George. A 16-year-old from Richmond and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were hurt when they were hit by a car.

“We know that there are people out there who know what happened,” Badgerow said. “Our victims range from 16 to 20 years old. So parents, if you know that your kids were out last night and you’re not quite sure where they were, or you’re a little suspicious about what might be going on, we’d like to ask you for your help.”

Police urged parents to talk to their children and pass any information along to officers.

“As you can imagine any thing involving a party like this, we know that there’s going to be cell phone video, we know that there’s going to be lots of people recording things,” Badgerow said. “So we’d like to ask for people if you have that, or you know what happened to send that in as well.”

LISTEN: Camera records volley of gunfire at Chester party

Neighbors asked to check security cams

Badgerow also asked homeowners along Stepney and Weybridge to check their security cameras to see if they captured anything that may be connected to the violence.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

