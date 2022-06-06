Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Solana & Cardano — Asian Wrap 08 Apr – FXStreet

Ads

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

Polkadot price could experience more selloffs in the coming days. There were clear indicators for traders to take profit from last month's successful trade setups. Polkadot price has disappointed analysts as the current bearish engulfing candle has completely invalidated any possibility for a Wave 4 count.





Solana price shows bearish strength as the digital asset has declined 17% in the last two days. It was mentioned in last week’s thesis that the 40% target forecasted from the early March trade setup was likely to have been reached.





Cardano price is on a downtrend despite the arrival of new dApps on the blockchain network. NFT bonds are a new feature on the Cardano network, allowing traders to buy or sell using their wallet. Analysts predict a breakout in Cardano price, setting a target of $1.6 for the Ethereum-killer.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

ApeCoin price has been consolidating between many barriers for roughly three weeks, hinting at an explosive move. Considering the bullish weekly open for Bitcoin, there is a chance for this volatility to support the bulls.

Polkadot price faces an uphill battle between the high-time-frame resistance at $10.37 and other hurdles in its path. A decisive four-hour candlestick close above $11 will improve its probability of an upswing to $13.65.

Bitcoin price is showing a bear flag fractal form on a lower timeframe, forecasting a 30% crash. A breakdown of the $30,000 psychological level from a weekly time frame would further help the bears’ case. The macro bearish outlook could face invalidation if BTC produces a higher high above $52,000.

Terra's LUNA 2.0 price has dipped below $5, crashing by more than 60% over the past week. The Layer 1 token reached a low of $4.50 and it is hovering around $4.80 at the time of writing. Further selling pressure could send LUNA 2.0 price to retest May 28's low at $3.50.

Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source