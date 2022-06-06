“The Orville” Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date & Time – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

“The Orville: New Horizons” Season 3 is back! New episodes have officially begin rolling out on Hulu and in select regions on Disney+! If you’ve been following each week, you may be curious to find out when the next episode of “The Orville” will be coming out. Read on for all the details!

Don’t worry, the next episode of The Orville is right around the corner as episode 2 will be hitting our screens on Thursday, June 9, 2022. This includes Hulu and Disney+ in many regions such as the UK.

Generally speaking, we can expect new episodes from The Orville season 3 to arrive at the following times:

Don’t be too alarmed if you don’t see a new episode appear immediately as it can take a few minutes for new episodes to show up everyone.

New episodes will be released on Hulu and select Disney+ regions on the following days:

The Orville season 3 will have 10 episodes in total. This certainly means that there is still plenty of story to be told and developed over the upcoming months ahead!

Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continues their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The series stars Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

source