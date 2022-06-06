Anchored by Anna Edwards and Mark Cudmore, Bloomberg Markets Europe is a fast-paced hour of news and analysis, building towards the drama and excitement of the start of the cash trade across the continent.
Emily Nicolle and
Vildana Hajric
With the blink of an eye, more than a trillion dollars in crypto-market value has evaporated.
The jarring downturn that’s been a hallmark of digital assets in recent weeks continued to play out this week and into Saturday, with Bitcoin at one point losing more than 15% during that stretch. The coin, which is the largest digital token, has dropped more than 50% from a recent peak, and many other cryptocurrencies have lost just as much, if not more.
Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin: Latest News and Analysis – Bloomberg
