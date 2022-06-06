How to download Instagram stories to PC or mobile – TheWindowsClub

Ads

Although Instagram released the “Stories” feature a long time ago, they haven’t added an option to download them. But if you want to download & save Instagram stories to your Windows desktop or mobile phone so that you can watch them later, here are three different tools that allow you to do it. As Instagram stories get deleted after 24 hours of releasing them, you will have a problem if someone has shared valuable info and you want to see it.

Download Instagram Stories

1] Storiesig



This is an awesome and easy to use tool that does its job pretty well. It is possible to save all the live stories in standard video format (.mp4). There is no need to install any browser extension. You just need the Instagram username to find the stories and download them. To get started, head over to storiesig.com and enter the username. Then, you will get the account along with the number of live stories.

After clicking on the profile picture, you would be able to see all the stories and download them.

2] Weinstag

This one is almost like the first tool as far as concerning features and workflow is confirmed. You need to have the username to find out all the live stories. You need to enter the username on the official website and click on Download Instagram Stories button.

Then, you will be able to find out all the stories on your screen. Whenever you want to download a story, just click on the Download button.

3] Zasasa



Zasasa is a bit different from the other two tools. Instead of entering the username, you need the whole profile URL to find out currently live stories. However, you don’t have to spend a lot of time on that since you can open any profile and find the whole URL in the URL bar of your browser. So, get the profile URL, and head over to the official website. Enter the URL, and click on Download button. After that, you can find all the stories on your screen.

The advantage of using this tool is you can download the video in different resolutions based on your requirements. As usual, all the videos will be downloaded in .mp4 format.

Hope you will find these tools useful.

